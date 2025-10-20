5 ex-Unrivaled standouts worthy of final 2 roster spots in Napheesa Collier's league ft. Angel Reese

Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 basketball tournament co-founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart will begin Season 2 in January. After a resounding inaugural campaign in 2025, the organizers added two more teams to the lineup, which will result in 48 total players. Reportedly, 46 have already committed to play, including 30 holdovers from the opening tournament.While new players like Paige Bueckers decided to join, a few from last season’s standouts have yet to confirm their participation. Angel Reese, the league’s first Defensive Player of the Year winner, expressed excitement to join Season 2 but remains uncommitted. With still roughly three months left before the competition begins, there is still enough time for Reese and other stars to return.5 former Unrivaled stars who could return for Season 2#5. Tiffany HayesTiffany Hayes suffered a knee injury in August while playing for the Golden State Valkyries in the WNBA. Hayes could not play in the playoffs, but reports came out that her injury was not as serious as initially predicted.With still a few months left, Hayes could have enough time to recover to play for Unrivaled again. Last season, she was a key role player for Laces BC. She could reprise that part again if healthy to return.#4. Jewell LoydJewell Loyd is coming off a championship with the Las Vegas Aces so she might be taking time off. Still, there is hope that she will have another go at the 3-on-3 basketball tournament. The veteran guard was one of Mist BC’s stars last season, making her a highly coveted addition to any Unrivaled team.#3. Sabrina IonescuOne of the biggest names in the Unrivaled that has yet to commit for Season 2 is Sabrina Ionescu. Last season, Phantom BC struggled, but it was not because of the sweet-shooting guard.Ionescu is quite a loss for the league if she does not return. After a disappointing season with the New York Liberty, she might resume 3-on-3 basketball during the WNBA offseason.#2. Kayla McBrideOne could make an argument that Kayla McBride was Laces BC’s best player last season. While Alyssa Thomas and Jackie Young struggled with injuries, McBride carried the team for large stretches.Napheesa Collier’s Minnesota Lynx teammate suffered a painful playoff exit just last month. McBride could move past that disappointment by returning to play for Unrivaled.#1. Angel ReeseUnrivaled said in early October that it is “in productive negotiations” with players. Fans are hoping Angel Reese is one of the stars the league is trying to bring back. Reese won the Defensive Player of the Year and helped Rose BC to the inaugural championship.Although Reese did not play in the finals due to a hand injury, her team might not have made it to the championship round without her.Besides her impact on the court, the Chi Barbie is one of the biggest draws in women’s basketball. The 3-on-3 basketball tournament gets more glamour if she is on the roster.