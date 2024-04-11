5 must watch WNBA games on TV

The WNBA season begins on May 14. The hype is growing after the women’s college basketball tournament set viewership records. Caitlin Clark will likely be the number one pick in the upcoming draft. There are plenty of other stars to watch aside from Clark.

The season schedule starts with the WNBA draft on April 15. Then the games are just around the corner as most expect this WNBA season to be the most watched of all time.

Each team will play 40 games. There will be a month-long break in the middle of the season to let players compete for their national teams at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

There will be plenty of marquee games to watch, and the biggest stars in the league will go head-to-head. Let’s take a look at five of the must-watch WNBA games coming up this season. There will be plenty more as the season develops, but get your popcorn ready for these five.

Top Five WNBA Games to Watch This Season

No. 5 - Seattle Storm vs Minnesota Lynx - May 17

This will be a solid matchup in the West. The Seattle Storm will be a key team to watch this season as they attempt to bounce back from missing the playoffs in their first season without Sue Bird.

Storm have added Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike. This will be their debut in the green and gold of Seattle. They will go up against a tough Minnesota team that made the playoffs last season.

No. 4 - Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces - May 14

This will be the nightcap of the season opener. The defending champion Aces begin their title defense as they attempt the 3-peat.

They will face Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi and the Mercury in a critical Western matchup. These two teams have won five titles since 2007 (Mercury - 3 and Aces - 2).

No. 3 - Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces - July 2

This one will be the young guns against the vets. The most recent No. 1 picks, Aliyah Boston and likely Caitlin Clark, will go up against the defending champs.

There will be six No. 1 overall picks playing in this one if everyone is healthy. The Aces will be eager to shut down the hype around Clark and the youngsters.

No. 2 - Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun - May 14

This is the season opener. All eyes will be on the WNBA as the season tips off, and many will be excited to keep the momentum of women’s basketball charging ahead.

It will also be the debut of the No. 1 overall pick as the Indiana Fever will have the first overall pick. This figures to be Caitlin Clark’s first game in the WNBA. All eyes will be on Clark as she goes up against the Sun, who made the semifinals last season. Aliyah Boston will also lead the Fever in the season debut.

No. 1 - New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces - June 15

This one is a rematch of the 2023 WNBA Finals. They are the two best teams in the league and sport the most loaded rosters.

It is a battle between the previous MVPs. Breanna Stewart of the Liberty will go head-to-head with A’ja Wilson and the Aces. The stars do not stop there as the Liberty also have Sabrina Ionescu and the Aces have Kelsey Plum, among others.