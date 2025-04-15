5 players who might give Paige Bueckers serious fight for Rookie of the Year crown ft. Dominique Malonga

With the WNBA Draft wrapped and the top players headed to new teams, the conversation has pushed forward to which rookie could win the Rookie of the Year Award.

Over the last three seasons, No. 1 overall picks Rhyne Howard, Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark have respectively lived up to the hype and earned the prestigous award.

This season, Dallas Wings Paige Bueckers is the favorite to take the mantle of Rookie of the Year, but here are five other players who could be in consideration:

Five players who might give Paige Bueckers serious fight for Rookie of the Year crown

#1 Dominique Malonga

Dominique Malonga was probably the most intriguing draft selection in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The Seattle Storm selected the towering athlete with the No. 2 overall pick, after Paige Bueckers.

Malonga comes to the league out of France, so many fans may not be familiar with her game. At just 19, the 6-foot-6 center has garnered comparisons with Victor Wembanyama. While most of that has to do with their size and home country, Malonga has a lot of upside heading into her rookie season.

She averaged a double-double in France, with 15.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. She also shot 53.8 percent from the field and 28.9 percent from the perimeter.

Malonga will have to find her role in the Seattle Storm offense, but defensively her game will translate quickly, as would present a tall task for ball handlers coming to the paint. She could potentially present the same issues Brittany Griner caused when she first entered the league out of Baylor.

#2 Aneesah Morrow

When it comes to finding success at any level, it's not always about where an athlete plays, but the system they play in. When it comes to the WNBA Draft, it's not about when they get selected, but where they go, and for Aneesah Morrow, she may have found the perfect home to start her career.

Morrow was selected with the seventh overall pick by the Connecticut Sun on Monday night. The Sun are practically starting from scratch, as they are the first team in WNBA history to start the next season with none of their starting five or coach from the previous year.

Enter oppourtunity here. Morrow was a double-double machine in college and finished second in Division I history with 104 double-doubles. Despite being traditionally undersized at just 6-foot-1 to play in the inside, she led the entrie country in rebounds.

Morrow will have to develop her scoring ability from outside the paint to become more efficient, but her scrappy attitude will translate quickly to the professional game. Playing in Connecticut in what could be a rebound year will also help her chances in earning the Rookie of the Year award.

#3 Georgia Amoore

With the sixth pick in the WNBA Draft, the Washington Mystics selected Georgia Amoore from Kentucky. The pick was the Mystics' third in the first round, where they also selected Sonia Citron from Notre Dame and Kiki Iriafen from USC.

While Amoore was the Mystics' third selection, the point guard has the best oppourunity to win Rookie of the Year on the team despite her small 5-foot-6 stature.

Washington is surronded by young talent. The team drafted Aaliyah Edwards last season, and now with the pairing of the three first-round picks this season, Amoore could lead the offense and set up her teammates for easy points.

Amoore will have to prove that she can stay on the court and play defense, but offensively, her playmaking ability can not only set up her teammates but create open shots for herself.

Amoore finished her college career with a career-high season at Kentucky, averaging 19.6 points, 6.9 assists and shot 42.3 percent from the field.

#4 Hailey Van Lith

Hailey Van Lith made the best decision of her basketball career leaving LSU and going to play her final college season at TCU. The decision allowed her to blossom and step out of the corner she was forced into at LSU.

Her ability to score, playmake and lead the team offensively and defensively allowed her draft stock to rise up to the first round, where she was selected 11th by the Chicago Sky.

Van Lith will team up with a familiar face in Angel Reese, but Van Lith could showcase her talent more this time around. The Sky are in need of a guard to lead the offense.

With one of the all-time passers in Courtney Vandersloot, Van Lith is walking into a favorable situation of knowing how Reese plays and gaining valuable experience and knowledge from Vandersloot.

#5 Sarah Ashlee Barker

Sarah Ashlee Barker may have the toughest time than any rookie on this list to win the Rookie of the Year, but it's more about oppourtunity than anything else.

Barker was selected ninth overall to the Los Angeles Sparks, who feature a promising lineup with Kelsey Plum, Cameron Brink, Dearica Hamby and Rickea Jackson.

The Sparks were in need of a wing, and to Barker's credit, she's a two-way player who can cause havoc defensively and score on the other end.

Barker led Alabam this season in scoring averaging 18.2 points, shooting 51.4 percent from the field, 37.5 percent from the 3-point line and 70.9 percent from the free throw line. She also registered 6.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

