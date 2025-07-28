5 players who might be shipped by their franchise ahead of WNBA trade deadline feat. DiJonai Carrington

The WNBA’s Aug. 7 trade deadline is right around the corner, and things are about to heat up in the league. Many teams are still in the market for players, including title contenders and lottery teams.

Contenders like the Liberty and Mercury are hunting for that final piece to keep pace with the red-hot Lynx. Meanwhile, struggling teams like the Wings and the Sun are preparing for the future. Currently at the bottom of the standings, the two are ready to part ways with key names in exchange for draft picks and long-term potential.

With just over a week remaining for teams to make roster moves, trade talks around the WNBA are starting to pick up. Here are five players — including DiJonai Carrington — who could realistically be on the move before the deadline arrives.

Five players who could be traded before the WNBA deadline ft. DiJonai Carrington

#1 DiJonai Carrington (Dallas Wings)

Carrington's journey this season has already been eventful. After a strong stint with the Connecticut Sun, she was traded to Dallas and came in with momentum, having won the WNBA's Most Improved Player. On paper, she looked like a perfect fit for a Wings squad, but things haven’t exactly gone according to plan.

She got off to a bumpy start in Dallas, was briefly moved out of the starting five, and missed a stretch of games with a rib injury. Although back now, the team itself is struggling, and with the Wings focusing on rebuilding around Paige Bueckers, Carrington might be a great asset to flip for a rotation player and future picks.

#2 Aaliyah Edwards (Washington Mystics)

Aaliyah Edwards was supposed to be a cornerstone for the Mystics, and for the most part, held up her end of the bargain. However, an injury at the start of the season and the emergence of Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen have relegated her to a bench role.

Despite her diminished minutes, the former UConn star is a great player on her day and could play a pivotal role in championship teams. Furthermore, teams like the Storm and the Aces could use a creative forward like her on the team, but would need to give up a few assets to lure her out of Washington.

#3 Marina Mabrey (Connecticut Sun)

Requesting a trade for the Sun before the season began, Marina Mabrey was always expected to leave Connecticut. After an offseason of roster shake-ups, the team has struggled during the season, earning four wins. That, coupled with Mabrey's desire to leave, makes her a great asset for a trade as the Sun look to rebuild for next season.

However, the Sun have declined her trade request, holding out for a return they feel is fair, while a connection with Saniya Rivers has revived the guard's interest in the team. Nevertheless, Connecticut could make a move before the deadline as it hopes to stock up on picks for the upcoming year.

#4 Jewell Loyd (Las Vegas Aces)

Jewell Loyd already made her big move this year — leaving Seattle after requesting a trade and landing in Las Vegas in a major three-team deal. With a résumé that includes multiple All-Star nods and a scoring title, she was a huge addition for the Aces and came in with championship expectations.

However, even in Vegas, questions linger. The Aces are navigating tight cap space with multiple stars, and things haven't clicked for Lloyd as she first hoped. The Aces have been in and out of the playoff race this year and could be going into a rebuild after years of success under Becky Hammon.

#5 Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings)

Currently in the final year of her contract, Arike Ogunbowale could be on her way out of Dallas despite being the face of the Wings for years. However, the emergence of Paige Bueckers has seen her importance dwindle, and with the Wings' current situation, they will likely cash in on their former star to stock up on picks for the 2026 draft.

A contender could do with an elite scoring guard on their team and Ogunbowale could be a great supporting player for teams like the Liberty and the Lynx. In return, the Wings would receive a young talent or an experienced player as they look to hit the reset button this offseason.

