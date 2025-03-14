5 players to watch out for as Unrivaled 2025 playoffs loom

This weekend, the first-ever Unrivaled playoffs will commence as four teams compete for the right to be crowned the inaugural champion. In one semifinal bracket, #2 Rose BC takes on #3 Laces BC. Meanwhile, #4 BC takes on top seed Lunar Owls BC in the other semis matchup.

Though the inaugural season of Unrivaled has seen many beautiful displays of teamwork across all six participating teams, the postseason may very well come down to the performance of certain individuals. What these players will do on the court can determine whether their respective teams will advance or fall by the wayside in the single-elimination semis and best-of-three finals.

Angel Reese

Rose BC leads the league in rebounding, and Angel Reese is the driving force behind the team's dominance in this category. Her 12.1 boards per game — the best rebounding average in Unrivaled — will be even more valuable in the postseason, as every possession can spell the difference between advancing and falling short.

Kayla McBride

Amid the turmoil that Laces BC has endured due to player injuries, Kayla McBride was a steady force who helped secure a playoff spot for the team. Pouring in 22.2 points per game, McBride is the second leading scorer in Unrivaled — making her pivotal to Laces' playoff chances.

Rhyne Howard

Vinyl BC is the clear underdog against the 13-1 Lunar Owls, but Rhyne Howard is a feisty competitor who won't let her team be daunted by the odds. One of only four Unrivaled players to average over 20 points per game, Howard needs to have an explosive game if Vinyl is to stand a chance against the team with the best record in the league.

Chelsea Gray

If Reese brings the edge in rebounding to Rose, Chelsea Gray is the heart and soul of their scoring production. Averaging 21.3 points per game, Gray has proven that she can go toe-to-toe with the offensive juggernaut of any team that she's competed against. Gray also stuffs the stat sheet with her 5.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists a night.

Napheesa Collier

After winning the inaugural 1v1 tournament, MVP candidate Napheesa Collier can scoop up even more hardware as the season comes to an end. Averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game, Collier sets the tone for Lunar Owls BC on both ends of the floor. The winner of the first-ever Unrivaled finals could very well come down to the caliber of Collier's performance when the chips are down and everything is on the line.

