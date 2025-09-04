  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • 5 potential landing spots for Angel Reese after Chicago Sky star expresses frustration about teammates & Tyler Marsh

5 potential landing spots for Angel Reese after Chicago Sky star expresses frustration about teammates & Tyler Marsh

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Sep 04, 2025 11:46 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Angel Reese’s future with the Chicago Sky has dimmed after she expressed frustration with her team and teammates - Image Source: Getty

Angel Reese’s future with the Chicago Sky has dimmed after she expressed frustration with her team and teammates in an interview with the Chicago Tribune following another disappointing season.

Ad

In her remarks, Reese singled out players such as the injured Courtney Vandersloot, while also criticizing the quality of her teammates, the coaching staff and the overall direction of the Sky, who sit at 10-30 and once again outside the playoff picture.

According to Front Office Sports, Reese’s comments did not sit well with teammates, and her standing with the organization could now be in jeopardy.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Still, Reese remains an All-Star despite ongoing critiques of her efficiency. Here are five potential landing spots for the 22-year-old forward.

5 potential landing spots for Angel Reese

#1. Dallas Wings

The Dallas Wings rank fourth in rebounding this season but lack depth in the frontcourt, with Li Yueru and Louisa Geiselsoder anchoring the middle.

Reese could immediately start at forward, similar to how she played alongside Kamilla Cardoso. The Wings also have guard depth, something Reese has openly said she values.

Ad

Playing alongside Rookie of the Year favorite Paige Bueckers and star guard Arike Ogunbowale could form an exciting trio, especially with their 2026 draft pick in play, assuming it isn’t moved in a potential deal for Reese.

#2. Atlanta Dream

The Atlanta Dream already feature All-Star Brionna Jones, often paired in double-big lineups with veteran Brittney Griner. But with Griner now 36, the Dream could look to a younger core by adding Angel Reese.

Ad

In 54 games with Cardoso, Reese has averaged 14.0 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, proving her ability to anchor a powerful frontcourt.

#3. Minnesota Lynx

If Angel Reese's priority is winning, the league-leading Minnesota Lynx are a natural fit. Ironically, the Sky originally drafted Reese with the No. 7 pick acquired from the Lynx in 2024.

Now, with the Lynx holding Chicago’s pick again, the pieces are in place for a potential trade. The Lynx lack a true center but boast plenty of versatile forwards, making Reese an intriguing addition.

Ad

#4. Connecticut Sun

For a complete reset, Angel Reese could land with the rebuilding Connecticut Sun. The question is whether she’d be willing to endure a longer-term project.

With the Sun eyeing a potential move to Boston, they’ll need a franchise face, and with the largest Instagram following of any WNBA player, Reese fits the bill. She’s a bona fide star who could bring attention and excitement to a new market.

Ad

#5. An expansion team (Portland Fire, Toronto Tempo)

With WNBA expansion set for 2026, Reese could be the marquee piece for the new Portland Fire or Toronto Tempo.

While unlikely, the Sky could leave her unprotected in the expansion draft, or the new teams could leverage draft capital to acquire her.

Expansion clubs aren’t doomed to struggle -- just look at the Golden State Valkyries, who are already competing for a playoff spot in their debut season. Reese could instantly accelerate an expansion franchise’s rise.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications