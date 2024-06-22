5 reasons why Caitlin Clark and Fever have flipped the script

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are on a four-game winning streak, a feat no one would have expected them to accomplish at the start of the season. Despite drafting the most hyped rookie in the 2024 WNBA draft as the number one overall pick, the Fever struggled at the start of the season.

They went on a five-game losing streak before securing their first win of the season against the Los Angeles Sparks. After that, the Fever went on a three-game losing streak before securing their second win against the Chicago Sky. Now they are on a winning streak to flip the script.

So, here are the five reasons behind the Fever's comeback from losing streaks to winning back-to-back games.

Reasons for Caitlin Clark and the Sky's resurgence

#5 Caitlin Clark's changing role

Caitlin Clark started the season as an offensive focal point, meaning most of the attacks went through her, or she was the final player to have the ball in offensive plays.

However, it didn't turn out well for the Fever, as Clark gave away a lot of turnovers, which destroyed the rhythm of the team. After their first win, the Fever switched up their tactics and Clark started playing more as a playmaker. She set up her teammates and initiated offensive plays, and the plan has worked.

#4 Aaliyah Boston steps up at a crucial time

Another reason for the Indiana Fever's resurgence is the incredible performances by center Aaliyah Boston. Her return to form has helped the Fever greatly due to her two-way prowess.

Boston has been incredible both offensively and defensively in the last few games. Her rebounding skills have helped the Fever get easy points from offensive rebounds, while her dominance inside the paint has protected the rim better.

#3 Coach Christie Sides' changing approach

Indiana Fever coach Christie Sides was criticized a lot for the losses at the start of the season. However, she remained adamant about testing out different tactics and has now found a winning formula.

Sides switched up the offensive framework of the Fever from revolving around Caitlin Clark to Aaliyah Boston.

She instructed her players to run most offensive plays through Boston to take advantage of her athleticism and dominance in the paint. That lifted a huge shoulder off Caitlin Clark and allowed the other players to move freely and make the most of it.

#2 A relief in the busy schedule

The Indiana Fever arguably had the busiest schedule in the WNBA this season. They played 11 games in 20 days with little to no time to rest. That led to a decrease in the output from the players, as most of them were fatigued or jet-lagged.

Since the New York Liberty game on June 2, their schedule has been more relaxed, as they have gone from a game in two days to playing once in three or more days. That has seen the players coming in fresh and delivering optimum performances.

#1 Everyone sharing the load

Lastly, the prime reason for the Indiana Fever making a comeback and stacking up wins in the past few weeks is because of the shared load.

Previously, only Caitlin Clark was at the center of the attack and had to bear the responsibility of scoring while her team supported her. The other players failed to step up even when the situation demanded them to.

That has changed now, as the likes of NaLyssa Smith, Kelsey Mitchell and Aaliyah Boston, and the bench have been incredible in recent games. They have been effective in scoring and defending and shared the load.