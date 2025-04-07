5 rookie Dallas Wings records Paige Bueckers could break in her maiden WNBA season

After leading the UConn Huskies to the NCAA National Championship win, Paige Bueckers has cemented her status as a lock for the #1 pick in the upcoming WNBA draft. The basketball community is almost certain that Bueckers will be a part of the Dallas Wings’ roster and potentially become the second player in franchise history to win the Rookie of the Year.

Irrespective of whether she wins the prestigious award, fans are expecting Paige Bueckers to put on a historic display in her maiden WNBA season.

Five rookie Dallas Wings records Paige Bueckers could break in her maiden WNBA season

#1 Single-season 3-pointers made

Paige Bueckers witnessed immense success during her collegiate career from beyond the arc. She knocked down 1.9 3-pointers per game on 42.4% 3FG. Excluding her shortened sophomore year, Bueckers crossed the 64-made 3-pointers mark each season.

Arike Ogunbowale holds the franchise record for Dallas, hitting 57 3-pointers in her rookie season.

#2 Most steals

Allisha Gray averaged 1.5 steals per game during her Rookie of the Year run in 2017 - a franchise-best for a first-year player. While this feat is impressive, it might be one of the more attainable records for Paige Bueckers.

Developing a reputation for having quick hands on the defensive end, Bueckers proved to be an impactful perimeter defender. In four years at UConn, she averaged 2.1 steals per game.

#3 Most assists

Since relocating from Tulsa in 2016, the Wings haven’t drafted a playmaker. As a result, Ogunbowale’s modest 3.2 assists per game and 106 total assists remain a franchise-high for a first-year player.

Bueckers, who dished out 4.6 assists per game during her collegiate career, has the playmaking abilities to shatter both records.

#4 First points-assists double-double

No Dallas Wings rookie has recorded a points-assists double-double, but Bueckers could change that.

In her senior year, Bueckers delivered two such performances and missed out on a double-double by an assist on two other occasions.

#5 Most points in a game

Arike Ogunbowale set a Dallas franchise record for the most points scored by a rookie, with her 35-point outburst.

Bueckers’ 40-point outburst during the March Madness Sweet 16 proves that she has what it takes to go on a scoring explosion, leading many to believe that she could surpass Ogunbowale’s record.

