5 things Angel Reese's Chicago Sky must make to end brutal start to 2025 WNBA season

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky lost 91-78 to the LA Sparks on Sunday to drop their third straight game. The Sky kept the game close in the first half but eventually faded as the game progressed. Reese and Co. have lost every game by double-digit margins to open the 2025 season.

The Sky revamped the team around Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, but they continue to struggle. Despite adding veteran guards and former All-Stars Courtney Vandersloot and Ariel Atkins to the lineup, coach Tyler Marsh’s team has been in disarray.

The season is still young, though, so the Chicago Sky have plenty of room to improve. Still, they will have to play well in multiple areas to end their brutal start.

5 things Angel Reese and Co. must improve to snap their losing streak

#5. Coach Tyler Marsh could insert Rebecca Allen into the starting lineup

The Chicago Sky offense has had trouble getting off to a good start. Coach Tyler Marsh could make a lineup change and insert Rebecca Allen, who has been playing well, over Kia Nurse.

Allen gives the Sky much-needed shooting and an outside threat who can open the floor for Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. The combo guard could also help run the offense when opponents pressure Courtney Vandersloot.

#4. Ariel Atkins needs to be more aggressive

In 11 seasons with the Washington Mystics, Ariel Atkins averaged 11.1 field goal attempts per game. During that stretch, she scored 13.4 points per contest on 42.3% shooting, including 36.2% from deep.

In her first season as part of Angel Reese’s supporting cast, Atkins is averaging a career-low 7.0 FGAs. The two-time All-Star’s scoring has dropped to 9.5 PPG, the worst in his career.

Chicago is putting up 70.0 PPG, the second-worst in the WNBA. Atkins has to be more aggressive to give the Sky a much-needed boost in scoring.

#3. Angel Reese has to be more efficient

Last season, Angel Reese shot 39.1%, a big reason she was criticized by most basketball analysts. Reese has gotten worse in 2025, averaging a ghastly 27.0%. From hitting 73.6% from the free-throw line last year, she is making only 61.0% this season.

Reese is perhaps the WNBA’s most relentless rebounder, but her impact has been significantly lessened by her glaring struggles to score.

#2. Kamilla Cardoso has to pick up her play

The Chicago Sky retooled the roster to build around Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese. While Reese has been impactful with her rebounding, Cardoso has struggled on both ends. The Brazilian averaged 9.8 PPG, 7.9 RPG and 1.4 BPG in 2024. This season, she is averaging 6.5 PPG, 5.5 RPG and 0.5 BPG.

The 6-foot-7 Cardoso hardly looks at the rim when the Sky play offense. Coach Tyler Marsh could try to involve her more to get her confidence back. The No. 3 pick in the 2024 draft has not lived up to the lofty expectations.

#1. The Sky must cut down on turnovers

The Sky often shoot themselves in the foot due to turnovers. They average 20.0 errors per game, easily the worst in the WNBA by a wide margin. Angel Reese has to do a better job of taking care of the ball. For somebody who does not set plays for teammates, she commits mistakes all too often. Reese leads the Sky with 4.6 turnovers per game.

Courtney Vandersloot, Chicago’s floor general, is also a culprit. She commits 3.5 errors per game, the second worst on the team. The Sky is not an efficient scoring team. Having too many turnovers compounds their problem.

