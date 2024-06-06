5 times A'Ja Wilson stunned with her fashion choices wearing a skirt off-the-court

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson is arguably the WNBA's best player. The two-time MVP delivers stunning performances. However, she also stuns her fans with her fashion sense off the hardwood.

Wilson has rocked many styles, with many including a skirt. Here are five times she stunned while wearing a skirt-based outfit.

Five times A'ja Wilson stunned fans with a skirt-based outfit

#5, The Dawn Staley Slam 250 cover: White

The Las Vegas Aces star rocked a simple style to give tribute to Hall of Famer player and coach Dawn Staley. Staley was featured on the cover of the 250th issue of the SLAM magazine, making history as the first coach to be on the cover of the magazine.

Trending

Wilson wore a white T-shirt with her SLAM magazine cover printed on it. She paired it with a denim black skirt and white shoes. She finished off her look with a white framed spectacles.

#4, The Dawn Staley Slam 250 cover: Black

This time, the Aces star wore a black T-shirt with the SLAM magazine cover of Staley over a white shirt and paired it with a red-and-black checkered skirt with a chain as an accessory.

A'ja Wilson sporting a stunning black and red checker skirt along with Dawn Staley SLAM T-shirt (Credits: @aja22wilson/Instagram)

She wore canvas shoes to complete her look and topped it all off with black sunglasses. She was also seen carrying a designer luggage trolley alongside her as her main carry bag.

#3, The JW PEI Mini Abacus Faux

A'ja Wilson sported fashion from the brand JW PEI. The brand's Instagram account posted the tunnel walk image of the Aces star. Wilson wore the white colored Mini Abacus Faux fur top and paired it with a latex orange skirt.

She carried an orange fur purse and at the bottom sported white shoes. To top her look off, Wilson had a white beanie on her head and orange-tinted sunglasses on her face.

#2, Classic gray and red

The Aces star sported designer fashion in classic colors of gray and red. The fashion magazine Harper's Bazaar took notice of Wilson's fashion sense of Wilson and posted her tunnel walk picture on its Instagram account.

A'ja Wilson sporting stunning red and grey skirt fashion (Credits: harperbazaarus/Instagram)

A'ja Wilson wore a full-sleeved top with a grey tone in the torso section and a red tone in the mid-sleeves section. The skirt also bore the same color scheme, having grey as the undertone over the dominant red. She carried a black handbag and went with high heels with red straps. To top off her look, she donned black tinted sunglasses with a thick red frame.

#1, The Amadi Brooks style

Coming in first place is A'ja Wilson's outfit put together by fashion stylist Amadi Brooks. She looked stunning as she made her way to the arena. The WNBA tunnel Instagram account posted a slow-motion video of her pregame tunnel walk.

Wilson sported a sky-blue skirt with a white top. Over the top came a sky-blue crop cardigan complimenting her skirt. Amadi chose white-laced high heels as footwear to compliment the outfit. In accessories, Wison carried a marble white hand purse and wore black-tinted sunglasses with a white frame. She looked stunning as she made her way to deliver another banger on the hardwood.