5 WNBA head coaches to keep an eye on ft. Sky's Tyler Marsh

The WNBA saw its popularity skyrocket last season and is poised for greater heights. With the new season bearing down upon us, teams made many changes during the off-season to dethrone the New York Liberty.

Some of the changes were experienced in the coaching department. The WNBA's increased popularity has made it home to some of the most talented and innovative coaches.

The women's game is set for a great future, as it has from seasoned veterans to rising stars. The 2025 season might be its most competitive, and several coaches will look to pull the strings from the touchline and backroom.

While some WNBA coaches will be making their debut, some will seek to grow their reputation while establishing their dominance. This article will look at five WNBA head coaches who are expected to make a big impact in the upcoming season.

Top 5 WNBA head coaches to keep an eye on

#1. Tyler Marsh - Chicago Sky

The Chicago Sky had a tough 2024 season in the WNBA, finishing with a 13-27 record. Their position wasn't good enough as they missed the postseason for the first time in five years, with injuries to key players like Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso and Chennedy Carter making matters worse.

This led to the departure of Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon, who spent one season at the helm, and the arrival of Tyler Marsh, former assistant coach of the Las Vegas Aces.

Newly announced head coach of the Chicago Sky - Source: Getty

Marsh arrives at the Wintrust Arena having served under the tutelage of Becky Hammon at the Aces. He helped lead the Aces to consecutive WNBA championships, the first since the LA Sparks won back-to-back in 2001 and 2002.

Under former coach Weatherspoon, the Sky were known for their defensive approach. However, fans of the 2021 champions can expect a different style as Coach Marsh is well known for his offensive approach.

During his introductory press conference, he stressed the importance of shooting, so we can all expect the Sky's shooting numbers to increase from the 2,813 attempted field goals made last season.

He plans to build his team around Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, who he called the organization's "cornerstones."

Hopefully, with his experience and offensive approach, the Chicago Sky can better their No. 10 finish in last season's overall standings.

#2. Karl Smesko - Atlanta Dream

The Atlanta Dream struggled for consistency last season, although they qualified for the postseason after finishing with a 15-25 record. That wasn't good enough for the back office, as Tanisha Wright left after three seasons in charge.

Appointed as former Florida Gulf Coast coach, Karl Smeko has 23 successful years with the women's college team.

Head coach Karl Smesko of the Atlanta Dream speaks to the media during a press conference - Source: Getty

Last season, the Dream struggled with discipline and cohesiveness at the back and, at one point, went eight games without a win from June 30 to July 17. Smeko will be tasked with correcting their defensive shortcomings, but if his time at FGCU has taught us anything, it is how to defy the odds.

His fast-paced and exciting game style will suit the Atlanta Dream and their young core of Rhyne Howard and Haley Jones.

Fans can expect a total approach under Smesko, as he aims to guide the Atlanta Dream to become possible dark horses in the 2025 season.

#3. Lynne Roberts - LA Sparks

The LA Sparks finished the 2024 WNBA season as the worst team with a record of 8-32, missing the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. As a result, changes needed to be made in the backroom.

Curt Miller left after two seasons with a 25–55 record, and former University of Utah coach Lynne Roberts took his place.

Los Angeles Sparks' new head coach Lynne Roberts - Source: Getty

Roberts takes over after a successful nine-year tenure at Utah. Her time at Utah saw her named Pac-12 Coach of the Year in 2023.

The Sparks will get a coach who believes in player development. This skill set will greatly benefit its young core of Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson and Rae Burrell.

Although injuries to key players were attributed to its poor 2024 season, its defensive shortcomings were also a problem. Roberts is expected to change that with his disciplined approach to the game as the Sparks aim to recover their "spark" ahead of the new season.

#4. Stephanie White - Indiana Fever

While Caitlin Clark took the WNBA by storm, the Indiana Fever struggled with consistency during the 2024 season. Despite taking the Fever to its first playoff in seven years, former coach Christie Sides was shown the exit door.

Indiana Fever Head Coach Stephanie White - Source: Getty

Her replacement is a familiar face to fans of the Fever: Stephanie White. She was the head coach during the 2015 and 2016 seasons and an assistant from 2011 to 2014.

She has experience, having led the Connecticut Sun for two seasons, 2023 and 2024. Her last season with the Sun saw her eliminate her current employers in a clean sweep in the 2024 playoffs.

Her task will be to guide the Fever with Rookies of the Year Clark and Aliyah Boston to achieve their full potential. The Fever might be the dark horse of the 2025 season.

#5. Becky Hammon - Las Vegas Aces

While the other names listed above are either debuting or returning as head coach, Las Vegas Aces Becky Hammon has an axe to grind.

Seattle Storm v Las Vegas Aces - Game Two - Source: Getty

The Aces under Hammon could establish a dynasty in the WNBA. Their attempts to win a three-peat were ended by the eventual champions, Liberty, 3–1 in the semifinals.

That defeat will push Hammon to prove that she and the Aces are still the dominant team in the WNBA. The presence of MVP A'ja Wilson and veterans Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd will make the quest more interesting.

The 2025 WNBA season tips off on May 16 with the Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream and Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx, the first two matchups of the new season.

