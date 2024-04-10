5 WNBA players that can dunk

Fans erupt whenever a player performs a slam dunk in a ballgame. Dunkers have no problems doing this as long as they have the hops and athleticism. Sometimes a hooper's height is not even a factor as long as one has a 40-inch vertical leap.

While the NBA is never without a highlight dunk in a game, it's a rare sight in the WNBA. Only a handful of players have performed a dunk since the league was officially launched in 1997.

5 players who can dunk in the WNBA

Lisa Leslie

On July 30, 2002, the LA Sparks' Lisa Leslie was the first woman to dunk in the WNBA. The historic dunk was performed in a home game against Miami Sol from a fastbreak play.

Leslie did another dunk on July 9, 2005, against the same Miami team in Los Angeles. In the same year, she became the first WNBA player to do a slam dunk in an All-Star game.

Candace Parker

During her time with the LA Sparks, Candace Parker became the second woman in WNBA history to do a throwdown in a regular season game on June 22, 2008. The one-handed slam happened off a steal against the Indiana Fever at a home game in LA.

Parker also became the first woman to dunk in NCAA tournament history and then broke her own record as the first woman to do a throwdown twice in the same game on March 19, 2006.

Sylvia Fowles

During the WNBA All-Star game in 2009, Sylvia Fowles joined the list of female dunkers, as she performed an uncontested one-handed jam with only a few ticks left in the game.

Her last All-Star game back in 2022 featured Fowles with a breakaway dunk from an intercepted pass.

Brittney Griner

In her debut game for Phoenix Mercury versus the Chicago Sky, Brittney Griner introduced herself to the WNBA on May 27, 2013, with a one-handed jam from a Charde Houston dime drop.

In the same game, she did her second throwdown off a steal in the fourth quarter. Griner also became the third woman to dunk in a WNBA regular-season game. Since then, she has rocked the rim 18 more times in her career -- 20 in total.

Liz Cambage

Australian center Liz Cambage joined the WNBA dunk club when she did a one-handed slam during the 2018 All-Star game.

London

Cambage was also the first woman to dunk during an Olympic game in the 2012 London Games.