5 WNBA players outside of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese to keep an eye on ft. Rickea Jackson

Amid strong rookie campaigns, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese were two of the most talked about WNBA players last season. While they are All-Star-level talents who are going to lead the next generation, the league is littered with players who deserve more shine.

Following their viral battle in college, Clark and Reese were debated upon constantly as they navigated their first year in pros. Rookie of the Year was practically a daily discussion until the latter suffered a season-ending injury.

Looking ahead to the 2025 season, Clark and Reese are surely still going to have a big spotlight on them. Everyone is eager to see what the Indiana Fever star will look like in year two, while Reese is fresh off winning a championship in Unrivaled.

Still about two months away from the regular season getting underway, here are some other noteworthy WNBA that will be worth keeping tabs on.

WNBA players to watch in the 2025 season

5) Rickea Jackson, LA Sparks

Kicking things off is another member from the 2024 draft class, Rickea Jackson. While constant debates were going on between Clark and Reese, she was sneakily one of the WNBA's top rookies last season.

Having played in Unrivaled, Jackson will be ready to hit the ground running for the LA Sparks in 2025. The cast of talent around is also improving, most notably in the form of Kelsey Plum, which should result in Jackson's development taking a step forward.

4) Cameron Brink, LA Sparks

Sticking with the LA Sparks and 2024 draft class, Cameron Brink is sure to garner a lot of attention this upcoming season. Her rookie season was cut short due to an ACL injury, but the former No. 2 pick is healthy and ready to get her career back on track.

In the small sample size from last season, Brink showed the potential to be an effective two-way talent. Across 15 games with the Sparks, she averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.3 blocks.

3) A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

When it comes to premiere talents in the WNBA right now, A'ja Wilson is at the top of the list. Fresh off the most dominant season of her career, the Las Vegas Aces star is certainly a player to be keeping tabs on in 2025.

2024 was a good year for Wilson, as she captured her third MVP in five years. She also took home MVP in the Olympics, along with setting a new single-season scoring record.

Still in the prime of her career, Wilson will be looking to add more accolades to her already impressive resumé.

2) Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Next up is arguably the top two-way player in the WNBA right now, Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx. Following a strong first season in Unrivaled, she'll be looking to carry that momentum into the 2025 campaign.

Collier was by far one of the top performers in the regular season, securing Defensive Player of the Year and finishing second in MVP voting. She also led the Lynx to the finals but fell short to the New York Liberty. In light of this, Collier will surely be motivated to get Minnesota back to the game's biggest stage.

1) Piage Bueckers, Unknown at the moment

Rounding out this group is a player who has not even stepped foot in the WNBA yet. Following an impressive college career at UConn, Paige Bueckers is someone who will surely have a lot of eyes on her.

Similar to Clark, she is a potential No. 1 pick many expect to be an impactful talent from day one. With all the hype around her, she'll surely be a major talking point in 2025.

