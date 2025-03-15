A'ja Wilson highlights Ex-WNBA player spotlighting Dawn Staley sporting Aces star's signature A'One gear

A'ja Wilson is one of the most accomplished WNBA players of her generation, having won everything possible, from ROTY honors to multiple MVP awards. Nike's launch of Wilson's signature A'One collection celebrates her historical success.

One of the key figures in her career, Dawn Staley, donning her collection has made it to the social media highlight reel of her success story.

The image of the South Carolina Gamecocks and former Team USA coach sporting a T-shirt from the A'One collection was posted by former WNBA player Chantel Tremitiere. It was subsequently shared by A'ja Wilson on Instagram on Saturday.

"Always reppin!" Posted former Utah Starzz guard Chantel Tremitiere, with a picture of Staley in the new A'One gear.

A'ja Wilson's repost on Instagram of Dawn Staley sporting the A'One collection - Source: Instagram_@aja22wilson

Staley, who coached Wilson to glory at the collegiate level and for Team USA, has been a key part of Wilson's development into one of the WNBA's all-time greats.

The player and coach have shared a long-standing relationship, and Staley sporting her protege's signature collection with great pride demonstrates the love and respect they have for each other.

A'ja Wilson has referred to Dawn Staley as her "second mom" in the past

Wilson, who represented the South Carolina Gamecocks from 2014-2018, developed into a unanimous No.1 selection in the WNBA's 2018 draft under Staley's tutelage.

Staley, reputed for her brand of tough love, has been ever-present in Wilson's life. The Aces superstar opened up about their relationship after an emotional moment together as Wilson secured her first Finals MVP honor in 2023.

"She’s watched me win on every level at this point. That’s a special moment between us. ... Everyone knows in this room, Coach Staley is like my second mom. So for her to come out – and she texted me, she was like, ‘I’m coming to this one’ – she didn’t surprise me this time.

"It was just a true moment and I knew I had to find her," said Wilson, after she guided the Aces to the 2023 WNBA title as Finals MVP with Dawn Staley in attendance.

Tremitiere's Instagram story speaks volumes of the public acknowledgement of the relationship between Dawn Staley and A'ja Wilson. This is a coach-player duo that shall be remembered forever in women's basketball lore.

