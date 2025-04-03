A'ja Wilson sports unique braided hair as 3x WNBA MVP takes over Tampa with 'A'ja One' tour

A'ja Wilson's stellar career hit another milestone with the launch of her signature line, A'ja One by Nike. The Las Vegas Aces superstar underwent a trendy makeover for promotions at Tampa as she shared images of her new braided hairstyle on social media.

The star has been visibly excited as she engaged in activities for her signature shoe. The promotional event at Tampa marked the third and final installment of Nike's "Pre-Heat" tour, which was launched to promote Wilson's signature line, which hits the open market on May 8.

The "Pre-Heat" tour saw the three-time WNBA MVP promote her line in her hometown, Columbia, South Carolina and her WNBA home, Las Vegas. The tour had its final stop at Tampa, where Wilson flaunted her braided look.

A'ja Wilson shares her new braided look on her Instagram story - Source: Instagram_@aja22wilson

With the 'A'ja One' launching, Wilson becomes the 14th female basketball player to have her signature sneakers and joins an exclusive club of basketball players.

The braids represent a new look for the reigning league MVP ahead of a season where she aims to take her team back to the top of the WNBA.

A'ja Wilson's signature line is set to launch with a 'Pink Aura' colorway ahead of the 2025 WNBA season

Although the star has teased various colorways of her signature shoes, as of now, the first revealed colorway, the 'Pink Aura,' is the only one expected to be available at the launch.

With A'ja Wilson embracing a new look and her new shoe line and the Las Vegas Aces making significant changes, the upcoming season of the WNBA could represent a whole new chapter in the superstar's legacy.

With Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese also expected to have signature sneaker lines soon, the competition for sneaker queen of the league is bound to draw some attention. Sabrina Ionescu currently appears to be the front runner, but the 'A'ja One' is set to give her stiff competition and capture the market before more signature variants from younger stars hit the market.

