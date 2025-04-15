All angles of Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd stunning at 2025 WNBA draft 

UConn Huskies teammates Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers hit the orange carpet for the 2025 WNBA draft. As expected, Bueckers was selected No. 1 overall by the Dallas Wings. Fudd, who chose to forgo this year’s draft in favor of a return to UConn, cheered Paige on as she took the stage.

The Huskies' stars were key in this season’s national championship run. Fudd was one of the most outstanding players in the final four, while Bueckers was consistent throughout the season. The pair turned heads when they hit the orange carpet this year. Bueckers started her night in a custom sparkling suit from Coach.

But she changed into a sleek black suit once it was time for the draft. Fudd, on the other hand, wore a black flowing wrap gown and styled her hair to flow with it.

Check out some of their pictures from the draft below.

Paige Bueckers at 2025 WNBA draft

Paige Bueckers at the 2025 WNBA Draft (Credits: Getty)

2025 WNBA Draft (Credits: Getty)

Bueckers' second outfit for the 2025 Draft (Credits: Getty)

Azzi Fudd at 2025 WNBA draft

Azzi Fudd supporting Bueckers at the draft (Credits: Getty)

Azzi Fudd (Credits: Getty)

Fudd and Bueckers embrace after she is announced as the first pick (Credits: Getty)

Azzi Fudd's Instagram story with Bueckers (Source: @azzi35/Instagram)

If Fudd had been part of the draft, she likely wouldn't be too far behind Bueckers. Fudd made 34 appearances last season, registering 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. She was also instrumental in the final stages of the NCAA Tournament.

She scored 25 against Arkansas in the second round, 19 against UCLA and 24 against South Carolina to help UConn capture the national championship. With Bueckers out of the team, the Huskies will now look toward Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong to lead them next season.

Strong was also key for the Huskies in her freshman year. She made 40 appearances, registering 16.4 ppg, 8.9 rpg and 3.6 apg while shooting 58.6% from the field.

With the quality that they have on their roster, it wouldn't be surprising if the Huskies win back-to-back championships despite Bueckers' departure.

It'll be interesting to see what Azzi Fudd has in store for next season. Considering this will be the final year of her draft eligibility, fans can expect to see something special from the guard.

