Alyssa Thomas vs Napheesa Collier: Head-to-head record, individual stats & more previewed before playoff clash

The battle between MVP contenders Alyssa Thomas and Napheesa Collier will highlight the semifinal series between the Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx. Thomas, after more than a decade in Connecticut, leads her new team in the highly anticipated showdown. Collier, a Minnesota mainstay, looks to carry the Lynx to another WNBA Finals appearance at Thomas’ expense.Thomas played arguably the most well-rounded game in the first round of the playoffs in Game 3 against the New York Liberty. She delivered 20 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and one block to push the Mercury to a 79-73 series-clinching win.Meanwhile, Collier led the Lynx to the only sweep in the opening round of the 2025 WNBA postseason. In the series against the Golden State Valkyries, she averaged 22.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game. Before dreaming of a return to the finals, she must first overcome a familiar foe, who nearly took her team down last year.According to Across The Timeline, the two superstars met 13 times in their career. Thomas holds a 7-6 edge, but Collier tied her 4-4 in the playoffs. If Connecticut barges into the finals, Thomas increases her lead over Collier in their head-to-head clashes.Alyssa Thomas vs Napheesa Collier head-to-head statsThomas and Collier often go back and forth on both ends of the floor every time they meet. As their respective teams’ best two-way player, their battles often dictate the results of their games.The six-time All-Star is averaging 14.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 13 regular-season games against Collier. Thomas has been deadly, making 51.3% of her shots against Collier’s team.Meanwhile, Collier is putting up 16.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg and 2.5 apg against Thomas. The MVP favorite owns a 51.5% efficiency, including 32.4% from deep when lining up across the veteran forward.PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKFG%Alyssa Thomas14.87.56.22.10.551.3Napheesa Collier16.06.32.51.91.551.5Napheesa Collier beat Alyssa Thomas in their last playoff meetingNapheesa Collier and Alyssa Thomas met in the semifinals of the 2024 playoffs. Collier led the Minnesota Lynx to a thrilling 3-2 series win against Thomas’ Connecticut Sun.The Sun opened the series with a road victory before the Lynx won the next two games. Connecticut drew the contest with a Game 4 win before Minnesota punched a ticket to the finals with an 88-77 Game 5 win.The Lynx defense held Alyssa Thomas to seven points, six assists and three rebounds. Napheesa Collier carried her team to the next round after delivering 27 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal.Napheesa Collier and Alyssa Thomas' head-to-head stats in last year’s playoffs:PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKFG%Alyssa Thomas14.68.08.01.20.050.8%Naheesa Collier22.011.23.81.42.250.0%