Angel Reese, DiJonai Carrington & others react to Taylor Rooks hyping Unrivaled games in Miami

Angel Reese, Sabrina Ionescu, Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd were amongst the WNBA's biggest names to have featured on the court for their respective teams at Unrivaled on Monday. However, judging by the response, it was Taylor Rooks who stole the show with her appearance as part of the media team covering the novel league.

Rooks, almost universally adored by basketball fans, is one of the most recognizable female reporters in basketball. Her support of the latest revolution in women's basketball is likely to benefit both Rooks and the league. The media star posted on Instagram about her delight in being a part of Unrivaled, with stars Reese and Carrington swooning in the comments section, sharing the same emotions most fans had.

"My kind of Girls Night in Miami 😝🏀🫶🏾 #Unrivaled" captioned Rooks as she posted her personal highlights from the matchday at Miami.

"My favorite reporter 😍💓 "commented Reese, showing her love to the reporter who appeared in support for Unrivaled and the women's game.

Angel Reese reacts to Taylor Rooks' Instagram post on Unrivaled - Source: Instagram

"The baddesttt 😍😍😍😍" commented DiJonai Carrington, almost visibly in awe of Taylor Rooks.

DiJonai Carrington's comment on Taylor Rooks' Instagram post - Source: Instagram

Some fan reactions that caught fans bedazzled at Taylor Rooks' can also be found here:

Fans react to Taylor Rooks' post on Instagram - Source: Instagram

Fans react to Taylor Rooks' post on Instagram - Source: Instagram

Rooks has almost cemented status as the "finest woman" in sports reporting, if the comments are anything to go by. However, it wasn't just Rooks who garnered fan's attention in her post.

Angel Reese's feature on Taylor Rooks' Instagram post also had fans bedazzled

Angel Reese, also known as the "Bayou Barbie," has drawn much attention and fanfare for her fashion and modeling efforts, on top of her All-Star production in the WNBA. With Rooks featuring Reese alongside her on the Instagram post, some comments were also directed at the Chicago Sky star in connection with Rooks.

"Two of the most beautiful women in sports" reacted a fan, to Rooks' Instagram post which featured her interview with Reese.

Fans react to Angel Reese's feature on Taylor Rooks' post - Source: Instagram

"Two amazing ladies mastering their respective crafts" observed a fan, paying tribute to the contributions made by the two female icons to their respective fields.

Fans react to the Chicago Sky star's feature on Taylor Rooks' post - Source: Instagram

It's safe to say that Taylor Rooks and Angel Reese are among the most popular female sporting icons in America right now. Women's basketball is on the rise, and Rooks and Reese are likely to play starring roles in the journey if fan reactions are any indication.

