Angel Reese gets brutally honest about Sky's misfortunes as Mystics win close game

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky lost a nail-biter to the Washington Mystics 81-79 on the road on Tuesday. The loss made it two straight for them, as they continue to struggle to build on last year's success. However, Reese remains motivated.

While speaking to reporters, Reese opened up on her mindset heading into the second leg of a back-to-back. Chicago will collide with the Dallas Wings at home on Wednesday.

“We have an opportunity in 24 hours to play this game again," Reese said. "It sucks right now especially when we feel we’re right there. We have to continue to push through. We have to get back up tomorrow. I’m excited to go back home and be able to play again tomorrow."

While Reese isn't one to celebrate individual accomplishments following a loss, the standout forward notably logged a 22-point, 15-rebound double-double.

Her performance also made it six straight with 15+ rebounds. Reese is the first second-year player since Jonquel Jones to log multiple games with 20+ points and 15+ rebounds.

Angel Reese calls out officiating in recent loss to Minnesota Lynx

Before Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky's 81-79 loss to the Washington Mystics on Tuesday, the Sky lost to the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday.

After the game, photos of Reese getting fouled, while a referee looks on, circulated online.

While referees miss calls occasionally, Reese shared a screenshot of the no-call on X on Monday, calling it "diabolical."

Reese finished the game with just two free-throw attempts. However, she had 15 against the Mystics — a season-high for the Sky forward.

Additionally, Reese ripped the officiating, saying she's tired of no-calls.

“It’s tough when you talk to officials, and I ask them, ‘Hey, we only shot two — we only been to the free-throw line twice, up until the fourth quarter, and she tells me it’s not her job," Reese said.

"It’s frustrating because I know how hard we’re battling inside and I think we came down and fought as hard as we could inside. That has to be fixed. ... I don’t give a damn if I get fined because that s— cheap, and I’m tired of this s—. I’ve been nice and I’ve been humble, but I’m tired of this s**t.”

This season, Reese is averaging 12.6 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists. She has also been attempting 4.4 free-throws per game.

