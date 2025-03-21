Angel Reese playfully jokes her presence would’ve caused viral storm at Unrivaled championship celebration

After a grueling first season of Unrivaled, Angel Reese's Rose BC emerged victorious despite missing the Chicago Sky star and Kahleah Copper for the grand finale earlier this week. The team's celebrations had gone viral, with players celebrating the success of their team and the successful conclusion of a new basketball adventure in women's sport.

Reese, who secured DPOY honors for the season, was unable to join the team physically for the celebrations, having left the camp following an injury to her wrist.

Fans pointed out how the Chicago Sky star would have been great to have in the celebratory run, to which Angel Reese replied in agreement on Friday. She even joked about how she would have been part of some viral moment if she were there with the team.

"mannn something would have went viral. God knew lmaooo," posted Reese, in response to fans suggesting that she was the only thing missing from the Rose BC's grand celebratory run.

Angel Reese's injury meant that the star missed both of the team's post-season games, which put the team's title hopes in jeopardy. Having recorded a historic 20-point, 20-rebound game, and having averaged the most rebounds in the league, the only thing missing from Reese's stellar season was a viral celebratory moment.

Angel Reese had also posted about her sadness at being sober in a crazy group chat following Rose BC's win

The champagne was out and the team was celebrating in a frenzy after they secured the title. The players earned themselves an additional $50,000 payday as a victory bonus on top of their base salaries, adding further pomp to the celebrations.

Kahleah Copper and Angel Reese, the star names of the Rose BC who missed out on being a part of the finals and the celebrations, jumped on X to air their sadness in the immediate aftermath of the team's success.

Copper and Reese revealed how the group chat had been buzzing after their win, with the Chicago Sky star highlighting her misery at being sober during the celebratory moment.

The massive success of the league is bound to attract more talent for the upcoming seasons. Angel Reese must hope that this wasn't her best shot at a championship or to deliver a viral celebratory moment as she recovers from her injury and prepares herself for the WNBA season.

