Angel Reese's ex-teammate Marina Mabrey issues 3-word statement on her next WNBA destination

The WNBA off-season has thrown up some big moves so far, and Marina Mabrey's recent trade request might just be the latest in a flurry of activity. The former Chicago Sky guard was traded to the Connecticut Sun during the 2024 season but has requested to move despite having only played 23 games.

While a move for Mabrey may not be league-altering, considering that she's never been in an All-Star or All-Defensive team so far in her career, the guard has remained consistent. She is a coveted piece who could move the needle for any contender looking for steady production in the guard spots.

The roster overhaul at Connecticut, which saw Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones move elsewhere, could have influenced Mabrey's decision.

It has been two weeks since Mabrey made the request, but the Sun have not moved the guard. Furthermore, there are no major rumblings suggesting clarity on her future. Mabrey's isn't a case where the media or fans are blind to what is happening behind the scenes, with the player herself confirming on social media that she has no idea where her future lies in the WNBA.

"Not entirely sure" Mabrey said when questioned by a fan on her future on social media.

Mabrey said she wanted to move from the Chicago Sky to the Connecticut Sun to play for a winning team. The team's chances of winning have considerably diminished as it has not been able to retain its All-Star trio, and the former NCAA champion with Notre Dame appears to be looking for a move once again.

Marina Mabrey's move from the Chicago Sky was rumored to have been sparked by Angel Reese's presence

The last time the veteran guard requested a trade, speculation about a strained relationship with younger teammate Angel Reese had taken to mainstream media. Mabrey and Reese even had to address the conspiracy during their Unrivaled stint.

"I love Angel, the real ones know" Mabrey said while live on video with Angel Reese, addressing rumors of a rift between the two during their time at Chicago Sky.

Marina Mabrey and Angel Reese in action for the Chicago Sky - Source: Getty

Mabrey might even regret moving away, as Reese has broken out as an All-Star while the Sky moved toward contention in the same window that saw her Sun roster being torn down. A return to the Sky may be unlikely. However, now that rumors of differences between Reese and Mabrey have been cleared, it cannot entirely be ruled out, especially with the former Sky guard having played her most productive scoring season out in Sky colors.

