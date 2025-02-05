Angel Reese's new teammate Kia Nurse reveals true intentions behind signing with Chicago as she gets candid on major selling point

The WNBA free-agency season has tseen some big moves, and former WNBA All-Star Kia Nurse teaming up with Angel Reese and Co. at Chicago marks the latest addition to the list. The former All-Star with the New York Liberty, who was also the WNBL's MVP in 2020, brings a winning pedigree and veteran leadership to a young Chicago Sky team that seeks to propel itself to contention in what promises to be a very competitive season in the WNBA.

While teaming up with a young core featuring Reese and Kamilla Cardoso is incentive enough, the coaching staff of the Sky and their methods also prompted Nurse to make the move to Chicago, according to the star herself. Nurse's revelation also served as good promotion for the Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball league, which is competing with Unrivaled for the title of the go-to off-season league for women's professional basketball players in America.

"It was an opportunity for me to go in there and be around a mixture of really young, talented players and some talented vet," said Kia Nurse. "To come in and bring my leadership skills, bring my personality and being in a great city. I asked around here, that's another great thing about being at AU Pro Hoops - you get to ask around. Tyler (Marsh) is the head coach of Chicago, and he has coached many Vegas Aces. So, going to them, all good things were said. I appreciated that."

The Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball league features WNBA talent such as Alysha Clark and Sydney Colson, who have previously played for the Las Vegas Aces. Receiving positive references from them about the coaching spirit embodied by former Aces assistant coach Tyler Marsh provided added motivation for Kia Nurse to switch allegiances to Chicago.

Being able to compete under a coach vouched for by her colleagues, while also joining a team with a solid young core, seems like a great move for Nurse's career. Her contract with the Sky is currently only for a season, but if things go as planned and as smoothly as they hope for, there is likely to be mutual interest in extending their relationship beyond that.

Kia Nurse is set to compete with Courtney Vandersloot for point guard duties with the Sky

The Chicago Sky has a loaded frontcourt with a lot of size but was thin in the guard department, with recently signed veteran star Courtney Vandersloot being the only proven option in the backcourt. The acquisition of Kia Nurse has helped solidify the guard rotation and takes pressure off 35-year-old Vandersloot.

Courtney Vandersloot in action at the Unrivaled league - Source: Getty

Nurse will look to return to her All-Star form under the tutelage of Tyler Marsh. While the current deal is only for a year, she hopes to make Chicago her home for a while, having played for three different teams in the last four WNBA seasons.

Angel Reese and her 'villain arc' in the WNBA could lead to more success, with veteran talent and leadership surrounding her. The Sky just got a lot more exciting, and fans can expect to see more wins from Angel Reese and her teammates in 2025.

