Angel Reese spews early morning pep talk on self love: "YOU ARE ENOUGH"

WNBA superstar Angel Reese was feeling the love after waking up Thursday morning, and she let everyone know it. She tweeted an inspiring message on her social media account: "YOU ARE ENOUGH," reminding her followers of their worth.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Reese has used her platform to encourage others before. A tenacious competitor on the court, the former LSU star is just as driven to provide opportunities for others. The notion of self-love reverberated, in sync with all of her rhetoric, in particular, with young athletes.

Reese's message resonated with fans. The post was flooded with comments from supporters echoing her sentiment and thanking her for the encouragement.

"Thank you Angel Reese. I needed to hear that today! And by the way, great game last night! All the players on the team are amazing! Let’s go @chicagosky!" as one fan wrote.

Another fan expressed gratitude for her sentiments, saying they deeply resonated with them:

Expand Tweet

Angel Reese is now more than just a powerful presence on the basketball floor, but also one who speaks out for change.

Angel Reese Shares 'Welcome to the WNBA' Experience

Angel Reese is no stranger to the biggest moments. She was the key to LSU's 2023 NCAA title. But even she agrees that the WNBA is on a whole different level.

The bright lights of playing in the NCAA championship game are no small deal, but the stakes are different in the WNBA.

Reese struggled like many rookies before her. This is what is meant by a "Welcome to the League." A rookie may have trouble scoring or can't keep up on defense against a more experienced player. That's all part of the learning curve.

Angel Reese spoke about her "Welcome to the League" moment on Wednesday in an interview with CBS Sports:

"I feel like I've had a lot of moments, Welcome to the WNBA moments. ... I think my first game was against Minnesota, and I played Napheesa (Collier), and, of course, she's a great player. And I was getting cooked the first game, I'm not gonna lie."

Expand Tweet

While Angel Reese has plenty of skills to adjust to the WNBA with the Chicago Sky, her rookie experience has been a reminder: Elite competition is elite competition.