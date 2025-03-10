"Angel Reese wants NBA money": Fans mock Chicago Sky superstar after comical inbound pass

During the first quarter of the Rose BC's game against the Lunar Owls at the Unrivaled basketball tournament on Friday, Angel Reese was involved in an unusual play. In what appeared to be a routine inbound play, the Chicago Sky superstar rocketed an inbound pass off her own backboard despite having no pressure on her.

It was a strange move from the professional that many fans on social media found comical. Reese then tried to recuperate and recover the ball before the officials blew their whistle.

Following the play, Reese was roasted on X (formerly known as Twitter) for the frenzied pass:

"Angel Reese wants NBA money," said one fan.

"The fact that the media was trying to compare her to cc is such an insult. This is comedy at its finest," commented another fan.

"I’ve never ever seen any level of basketball person do this," said a fan.

"Clark > Reese," said one fan.

"Angel Reese wants a pay raise, or else!," a fan commented.

"Imagine how much money they’d lose if they started overpaying average players like her," said a fan.

Reese was the seventh overall pick in the WNBA and was a key figure in the Chicago Sky's lineup last season.

Many of the comments online focused on Reese's recent comments surrounding WNBA pay. She has been in the headlines following comments on the latest episode of her "Unapologetically Angel" podcast where the 22-year-old spoke about the issue with fellow WNBA player DiJonai Carrington.

"I need to be in the (players’ union) meetings because I’m hearing that if (the league) don’t give us what we want, we’re sitting out," said Reese.

The threat to sit out games surprised many people and it will be interesting to see what kind of impact her comments will have on the upcoming CBA negotiations.

Sports columnist Jason Whitlock calls out Angel Reese's game stating she has "no skills"

Angel Reese of the Rose takes a moment against the Vinyl during the Unrivaled women’s basketball league at Wayfair Arena. Photo Credit: Imagn

Angel Reese led the WNBA in rebounds per game last season but that hasn't stopped some people from criticizing her game. Jason Whitlock is one analyst who has been particularly critical of the WNBA star.

During an episode of his show "Fearless with Jason Whitlock" in January, the well-known columnist called out Reese's game:

"Angel Reese is the most unskilled basketball player in the history of basketball," said Whitlock. "She has no skills. She has energy, she has an attitude, she will rebound ... nothing else."

Reese finished with averages 13.6 ppg, 13.1 rpg, 1.9 apg and 1.3 spg over the 2024 WNBA season and finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting.

