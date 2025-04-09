Are the Dallas Wings bona fide playoff contenders with Paige Bueckers in the fold?

UConn’s Paige Bueckers, fresh off winning the NCAA championship, is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, which will be held on Monday. She will join the Dallas Wings, a team that is rebuilding but maintains huge potential. Bueckers’ arrival is expected to boost the Wings' offense as they look like bona fide playoff contenders with her on the team.

Finishing second from the bottom last season and only winning 9 games, the Wings look determined to do better this term. After being awarded the first pick during the Draft Lottery in November, the Wings have acquired some big names to their roster as they prepare to welcome Bueckers to the squad.

They have added NaLyssa Smith, Tyasha Harriss, and the WNBA's reigning Most Improved Player DiJonai Carrington in February. The latter, alongside Smith and Teaira McCowan, make up a deadly frontcourt trio that will surely help their talented backcourt.

Tyasha Harris and Arike Ogunbowale are experienced guards and will provide great support for Bueckers. The young star will be tasked to better the Wings' offense as the side struggled to score much last term. Ogunbowale was the only real offensive threat the team had, as she averaged 22.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

Paige Bueckers will have all the help she needs with this Dallas Wings squad, as they have built a formidable team with her in mind. While the 23-year-old will need time to settle down, her offensive strengths could propel this team to new heights.

Furthermore, with most teams rebuilding and many stars hitting free agency this year, the Wings have a great chance of making it to the post-season with Bueckers in the fold.

Paige Bueckers' coach provides a cold update on her Dallas Wings future days before the WNBA Draft

UConn Huskies coach Geno Auriemma provided a cold response when asked about Paige Bueckers' future with the Dallas Wings. The legendary coach spoke to the media before the National Championship game and revealed that he was yet to be contacted by the organization about Bueckers.

In an interview with Front Office Sports, Auriemma was seen offering a cold take on Bueckers' future with the Wings as he expressed that he was not in touch with the franchise:

" No, I have not. Some GMs during the course of these last 20 years will contact me to talk about players," Auriemma said. "Coaches will as well. They’ll come to practice.

"They’ll come to games. Struck up a relationship with a bunch of them, and some I couldn’t pick ’em out of a lineup and they draft my players and don’t even ask me anything about the kids. So, I know that kid won’t be there long. So, I don’t worry about it.”

While his comments did not clearly state whether Paige Bueckers would overlook the Wings, it did start speculations about the franchise's motives as the 2025 WNBA Draft edges closer.

