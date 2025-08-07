Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky Prediction and Betting Tips (Aug. 7) | 2025 WNBA season

The Atlanta Dream will open a three-game road trip in Windy City on Thursday with a showdown against the Chicago Sky. Allisha Gray and Co., 5-1 heading into Chicago, look to extend their winning run to four games at the expense of the home team. The surging visitors hope to take advantage of the Sky’s injury-plagued roster to stay unbeaten this month.Meanwhile, the Sky proved their grit on Tuesday with a 78-64 win against the Washington Mystics. They look to build the momentum of that victory when they host one of the hottest teams in the WNBA. Angel Reese (back) remains out while Ariel Atkins (leg), Hailey Van Lith (ankle) and Michaela Onyenwere (knee) are game-time decisions for coach Tyler Marsh.Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and PredictionMoneyline: Dream (-526) vs. Sky (+301)Odds: Dream (-7.5 -143) vs. Sky (+7.4 -101)Total (O/U): Dream (o158.0 -110) vs. Sky (u158.0 -110)Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky previewThe Atlanta Dream have beaten the Chicago Sky by 18, 13 and by 37 points in three previous meetings this season. In each of those meetings, the Dream handily won the rebounding, assists and turnover battles. If Atlanta does not fall into complacency against a team it has hammered thrice already, it could easily sweep the season series.In the last Dream-Sky meeting, Reese watched helplessly as the Dream frontline of Brionna Jones and 6-foot-9 Brittney Griner dominated the paint. The home team might have a chance if Kamilla Cardoso and Elizabeth Williams must limit the damage inside.Griner is questionable due to a neck injury. If the Dream keep her out against the struggling Sky, Cardoso should take advantage of her absence.Chicago must also significantly cut down on its turnovers to at least give the visitors a good fight.Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky predicted starting lineupsDreamPG: Jordin Canada | PG: Allisha Gray | SG: Te-Hina Paopao | SF: Naz Hillmon | PF: Brionna JonesSkyPG: Rachel Banham | SG: Ariel Atkins | SF: Michaela Onyenwere | PF: Elizabeth Williams | C: Kamilla CardosoAtlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky betting tipsJordin Canada has been on fire since last month. Over her last six games, she is averaging 14.8 points per outing behind 41.9% shooting. Against a team with the second-worst defensive rating in the league, Canada likely blows past her 12.5 (O/U) points prop.The Dream and the Sky average 160.9 ppg combined, which is higher than the total (O/U) points prop of 158. Even without Griner or Reese, the two teams could likely hit the over.Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky predictionThe Dream have adapted better in their games without Griner than the Sky have without Reese. Expect Atlanta to sweep the season series and ease past the -7.5 spread.