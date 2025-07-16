Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky Prediction and Betting Tips - July 16 | 2025 WNBA Season

It's the final gameday for the WNBA before the All-Star break, with five games on the schedule, including the Atlanta Dream vs. Chicago Sky matchup. The Dream are looking to snap a two-game losing streak, while the Sky will try to survive without two of their best players.

Ad

The Dream are coming off back-to-back losses to the Indiana Fever and New York Liberty, dropping to 12-9 for the season. The Sky, on the other hand, are 7-14 and are going to be shorthanded for Wednesday's game inside the Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Ad

Trending

Fans can watch the Dream-Sky game locally on channels PeachtreeTV in Atlanta and The U and WCIU in Chicago. It's also available via live stream on WNBA League Pass, which is a paid subscription. Tipoff is scheduled for 12 noon EST.

Atlanta Dream vs. Chicago Sky Prediction, Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Dream (-385) vs. Sky (+295)

Spread: Dream -8.5 (-115) vs. Sky +8.5 (-105)

Ad

Total (O/U): Dream o158.5 (-110) vs. Sky u158.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Atlanta Dream vs. Chicago Sky Preview

Wednesday's matchup will be the third meeting of the season between the Atlanta Dream and Chicago Sky. The Dream won the first two on June 13 and 22 at home at the College Park Arena. The first was an 88-70 win, with Rhyne Howard exploding for 36 points.

The second was a 93-80 victory, led by Howard's 22 points. This time around, Howard won't be available to play due to a knee injury. The Sky are also going to be without Ariel Atkins and Angel Reese, who are both dealing with leg injuries.

Ad

Atlanta Dream vs. Chicago Sky Predicted Starting Lineups

Dream

G - Jordin Canada | G - Allisha Gray | F - Maya Caldwell | F - Brionna Jones | C - Brittney Griner

Sky

G - Kia Nurse | G - Rachel Banham | F - Rebecca Allen | F - Michaela Onyenwere | C - Kamilla Cardoso

Atlanta Dream vs. Chicago Sky Betting Tips

Allisha Gray has an over/under of 19.5 points via FanDuel, which is below her season average. But with Rhyne Howard out, Gray needs to come out of her slump to help her team win. Bet on Gray to go UNDER (-130) against the Sky.

Ad

Kamilla Cardoso has an over/under of 13.5 points via FanDuel. It could change at the last minute because of the adjustments following Angel Reese's injury. Cardoso would be relied upon to score more, so she'll likely go OVER (-114) versus Atlanta.

Ad

Atlanta Dream vs. Chicago Sky Predictions

The Dream are favored to beat the Sky on the road despite playing without Rhyne Howard. Chicago won't have two of their best players, so the prediction is an easy win for Atlanta, covering the -8.5 spread and the total going OVER 158.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More