Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky Preview and Prediction for June 8 | 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup

The Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky matchup is one of the two WNBA Commissioner’s Cup games scheduled for Saturday. Both teams have struggled in the in-season tournament so far. Chicago has won just one of three games, while Atlanta has lost both of its games.

The Dream are 4-4 in the regular season and are third in the Eastern Conference. The Sky trail them by just one spot with a 4-5 record.

With the Commissioner’s Cup final scheduled for June 25, it doesn’t look very hopeful for either team right now.

Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky game details and odds

The Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky game is scheduled for 5 p.m. EDT on Saturday, June 8, at Wintrust Arena. The game will be broadcast live on CW 26 and Peachtree Sports Network. It will be available for streaming on WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Dream (-125) vs. Sky (+105)

Spread: Dream (-1.5) vs. Sky (+1.5)

Total (O/U): Dream -110 (o159) vs. Sky -110 (u159)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky preview

The two teams have met 65 times since 2008, with Chicago dominating the all-time series 39-26. This will be their first meeting this regular season. They met four times last season, as the Dream swept the Sky 4-0.

Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky injury reports and starting lineups

As per ESPN, Jordin Canada (hand) is out for Saturday’s game. Atlanta coach Tanisha Wright should start:

PG: Rhyne Howard SG: Haley Jones SF: Allisha Gray PF: Cheyenne Parker C: Tina Charles

The Dream’s main bench contributors should be Nia Coffey, Crystal Dangerfield, Naz Hillmon and Aerial Powers.

Elizabeth Williams is out for Chicago with a knee injury. Chicago coach Teresa Weatherspoon should start:

PG: Dana Evans SG: Marina Mabrey SF: Diamond DeShields PF: Angel Reese C: Kamilla Cardoso

The Sky’s key bench contributors should be Chennedy Carter, Lindsay Allen and Isabelle Harrison.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Dream to win this game on the road. Expect the Sky to upset the odds and get their second win of the Commissioner’s Cup. This could be a low-scoring game with the team total being under 159 points.