Atlanta Dream vs Connecticut Sun Prediction and Betting Tips - Sept. 1 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Atlanta Dream travel east on Monday to face the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena. This will be the third meeting between them, with the last two yielding a win apiece for either team.

The two teams enter this game with contrasting results. In their last outing, the Dream secured a 100-78 win over the Dallas Wings, while the Sun lost 94-70 to the Minnesota Lynx. The two also share varied records in their last 10 games. Atlanta has won seven and lost three, while Connecticut has five wins and as many losses.

In terms of the standings, the two teams are far apart, with the Dream (25-14) in third and qualified for the playoffs, while the Sun (10-29) are 11th and out of playoff contention.

Atlanta Dream vs. Connecticut Sun game details and odds

The Eastern Conference matchup between the Dream and the Sun is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT). Local fans can follow the game live on the NBC SPORTS BOSTON and PeachtreeTV networks, while viewers online can live stream the game by purchasing the WNBA League Pass.

Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:

Team Odds Total (o/u) Moneyline Atlanta Dream -10.5 o159.5 (-105) -700 Connecticut Sun +10.5 u159.5 (-115) +450

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off

Atlanta Dream vs. Connecticut Sun preview

The Dream enter this game following an impressive run of form in August. In 12 games, they won nine, becoming one of the earliest teams to secure a playoff berth. However, despite sealing their postseason place, the Dream have struggled with consistency heading into the playoffs.

All-Star Alisha Grey has been at the forefront for the Dream, averaging 18.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. The guard has also appeared in all 39 games this season, with Brionna Jones being the only other player to have started as many contests alongside her.

Meanwhile, the Sun has been one of the worst teams in the league all season. At the bottom of the standings for most of the campaign, they have experienced a resurgence in recent weeks, winning four of their last six games. However, it isn't enough to earn them a playoff spot, as they sit in 11th place.

Veteran star Tina Charles has been their best player this term, with the center averaging 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. She's also the player with the most games played, appearing in 38 of 39 games.

Atlanta Dream vs. Connecticut Sun predicted lineup

The Dream enter the game with Jordin Canada on the injury report; in her absence, the starting five should feature the following players:

Position Player PG Te-Hina Paopao SG Allisha Gray SF Rhyne Howard PF Naz Hillmon C Brionna Jones

The Sun, meanwhile, will be without Bria Hartley and Olivia Nelson-Ododa against the Dream and should start with the following:

Position Player PG Leila Lacan SG Lindsay Allen SF Marina Mabrey PF Aneesah Morrow C Tina Charles

Atlanta Dream vs. Connecticut Sun betting tips

Allisha Gray will be the favored pick from the Dream, as the guard is offering odds of -115 for over 17.5 points scored. Recording 15+ points in her last five games, the figure should be easily attainable.

Tina Charles, meanwhile, is offering +105 odds for over 14.5 points scored and is the best pick for bettors. The Sun veteran will have the size advantage against Jones in the paint and should get to that figure easily.

Atlanta Dream vs. Connecticut Sun prediction

Despite the Sun having homecourt advantage, the Dream are heavily favored to win. They have been the better team all season and with their current form should make light work of the Sun.

