Atlanta Dream vs Connecticut Sun prediction and betting tips - Sept. 10 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Atlanta Dream will be on the road to face the Connecticut Sun in the only game scheduled for Wednesday. It is the fifth matchup between them this season.The Dream (29-14) are first in the Eastern Conference and have won their last five games. They were last in action on Monday, winning 87-62 at home against the Sun.Rhyne Howard recorded 18 points, five rebounds and six assists, while Allisha Gray had 15 points and six rebounds.Meanwhile, the Sun (11-32) are fifth in the Eastern Conference and have won just once in their last five games. Their last win was on Saturday, winning 87-84 at home against the Phoenix Mercury.Marina Mabrey finished with 23 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Tina Charles added 22 points, 10 rebounds and two assists.Atlanta Dream vs. Connecticut Sun game detailsThe Dream-Sun game is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Mohegan Sun Arena, in Uncasville, Connecticut. The matchup will air on TV on Peachtree TV and NBCS-BOS, and streaming via Fubo.Atlanta Dream vs. Connecticut Sun betting linesMoneyline: Dream (-1000) vs. Sun (+650)Spread: Dream (-13.5) vs. Sun (+13.5)Total: (O/U): Dream (o158.5) -110 vs. Sun (u158.5) -110Atlanta Dream vs. Connecticut Sun previewThe Dream and the Sun are evenly split at 5-5 in their last 10 matchups. This season, the Dream hold a 3-1 record, having won the last two matchups.Connecticut’s only win this season was on June 6, winning 84-76 on home court. Mabrey recorded 34 points, four rebounds and four assists, and Dream’s veteran center Brittney Griner finished with 18 points and six rebounds.Atlanta Dream vs. Connecticut Sun predicted starting lineupsDreamPG - Allisha Gray | SG - Jordin Canada | SF - Rhyne Howard | PF - Nazahrah Hillmon-Baker | C - Brionna JonesSunPG - Saniya Rivers | SG - Lindsay Allen | SF - Marina Mabrey | PF - Aneesah Morrow | C - Tina CharlesNote: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.Atlanta Dream vs. Connecticut Sun betting tipsRhyne Howard has an over/under of 19.5 points via FanDuel. She’s averaging 17.6 ppg this season, and the safe bet is the under.Meanwhile, Marina Mabrey has an over/under of 13.5 points via FanDuel. She’s averaging 14.2 ppg this season, and the safe bet is the under.Game predictionThe Dream are the bookmaker overwhelming favorites to win this matchup. With a 90.9% win percentage compared to the Sun’s 13.3%.