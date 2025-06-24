The Atlanta Dream face the Dallas Wings on Tuesday. This will be their second matchup of the season, the first being a 83-75 Dream home win on May 24.

Veteran Dream guard Allisha Gray recorded a game-high 27 points alongside five rebounds and six assists, while Wings forward NaLyssa Smith finished with 13 points and two assists.

The Dream (10-4) has been on a good run. They have lost once in five games, that being a closely fought 86-81 away loss to defending champions New York Liberty, on June 17. Rookie guard Te-Hina Paopao recorded 16 points, one rebound and one assist.

Atlanta's last game was a 93-80 home win against the Chicago Sky on Sunday. Guard Rhyne Howard chipped in with 22 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Dallas (3-12), meanwhile, has struggled. They started the season with one win in 13 games. They won consecutive games for the first time, 80-71 against the Golden State Valkyries on June 17 and 86-83 against the Connecticut Sun three days later.

However, they then lost 91-88 in OT to the Washington Mystics on Sunday, June 22. Guard Arike Ogunbowale finished the game with 27 points, one rebound and three assists.

Atlanta Dream vs Dallas Wings: Injury Reports

Dream injury report for June 24

The Dream don't have any injury report available for their game against the Wings on Tuesday.

Wings injury report for June 24

The Wings have a couple of players on the injury report against the Dream for their upcoming matchup.

DiJonai Carrington – Doubtful (Rib)

Luisa Geiselsöder – Out (National Team Obligation)

Ty Harris – Out (Left Knee)

Teaira McCowan – Out (National Team Obligation)

Maddy Siegrist – Out (Right Knee)

Atlanta Dream vs Dallas Wings: Starting lineups and depth charts

Dream starting lineup and depth chart for June 24

PG - Allisha Gray | SG - Jordin Canada | SF - Brionna Jones | PF - Rhyne Howard | C -Brittney Griner

Below is the Dream's depth chart for the 2025 season:

Guard Forward Center Maya Caldwell Nia Coffey Brittney Griner Jordin Canada Naz Hillmon - Allisha Gray Brionna Jones - Rhyne Howard Taylor Thierry - Te-Hina Paopao - - Shatori Walker-Kimbrough - -

Wings starting lineup and depth chart for June 24

PG - Paige Bueckers | SG - Arike Ogunbowale | SF - Myisha Hines-Allen | PF - Aziaha James | C - NaLyssa Smith

Below is the Wings' depth chart for the 2025 season:

Guard Forward Center Paige Bueckers Myisha Hines-Allen Luisa Geiselsoder DiJonai Carrington Maddy Siegrist Teaira McCowan Kaila Charles NaLyssa Smith Li Yueru Tyasha Harris - - Aziaha James - - Haley Jones - - Arike Ogunbowale - - JJ Quinerly - -

How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Dallas Wings?

The Atlanta Dream-Dallas Wings game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. The matchup will be broadcast on TV via Peachtree TV and KFAA. Streaming is via WNBA League Pass and Fubo.

