Atlanta Dream vs Dallas Wings prediction and betting tips - July 30 | 2025 WNBA Season 

The Atlanta Dream travel to Texas on Wednesday to face the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. This will be their third meeting of the season, with the last two games yielding a win each for the two outfits.

Both teams enter this game with contrasting results. In their last game, the Atlanta Dream were defeated 77-75 by the Golden State Valkyries, while the Dallas Wings secured a 92-82 win over the New York Liberty at home. Despite the recent outcomes, the Dream has a better record in their last 10 outings, with five wins and losses. Meanwhile, the Wings have won four and lost six.

In terms of the standings, Atlanta (15-11) sits comfortably in fifth place, while Dallas (8-19) occupies the lower half in 11th place.

Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings game details and odds

The inter-conference game is scheduled for tip-off at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT). Local fans can follow the game live on the KFAA and Peachtree TV networks, while the game will also be telecast nationally on ESPN 3. Viewers online can livestream the game by purchasing the WNBA League Pass.

Here are the odds for the game at the time of writing:

Team Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Atlanta Dream -4.5 o166.5 (-105) -200 Dallas Wings +4.5 u166.5 (-115) +170

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings preview

This will be Atlanta's second game in two days against a Western Conference opponent, after hosting the Valkyries on Tuesday. Losing by a two-point margin, the defeat ended its two-game win streak and left the Dream with a 4-5 record in July. They have performed well this season, but continue to struggle with consistency as they look to regain momentum in August.

In terms of performances, Allisha Gray continues to be their main star. The guard has averaged 18.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting 44.3% from the field. Her performances also earned her an All-Star nod as the Dream continues to push for a top-four finish.

Conversely, Dallas has struggled heavily this season. After opening the campaign with just one win in its first 10 outings, it looked set for another year in the lottery. A brief spark came late in June with five wins in seven games, offering a glimpse of promise, but that momentum quickly vanished after the Wings dropped six of their nine games in July.

Their backcourt duo of Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale continues to lead the way this season. The duo recorded 20 points each in their win against the Liberty in the last game and will be asked to put up a similar performance against the Dream.

Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings predicted starting lineups

The Atlanta Dream will continue to miss the services of Rhyne Howard and should start this game with the following lineup:

Position Starter PG Jordin Canada SG Maya Caldwell SF Allisha Gray PF Brionna Jones C Brittney Griner

The Dallas Wings' injury report features Maddy Siegrist (knee) and Tyasha Harris (knee), and should field the following five on Wednesday:

Position Starter PG Arike Ogunbowale SG Paige Bueckers SF JJ Quinerly PF Haley Jones C Luisa Geiselsoder

Gray should be the favored pick for the Atlanta Dream against the Wings. The guard offers odds of -102 for over 18.5 points scored, which is a great return considering she is averaging 18.7 ppg.

Bueckers has the best odds for the Wings ahead of their game against the Dream. She's at -130 to go over 21.5 points and assists. After dropping 20 points and four assists on the Liberty, she’s likely to put up similar numbers again.

Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings predictions

The Dallas Wings will be confident after their win against the reigning champions and should put up a strong fight given their 5-8 record at home. However, the Dream should be able to avenge their loss to the Valkyries against the Wings in their final game of July.

Prediction: Expect the Dream to walk away with the win.

