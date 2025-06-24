  • home icon
  Atlanta Dream vs Dallas Wings Prediction and Betting Tips - June 24 | 2025 WNBA season

Atlanta Dream vs Dallas Wings Prediction and Betting Tips - June 24 | 2025 WNBA season

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Published Jun 24, 2025 08:57 GMT
Dallas Wings v Atlanta Dream - Source: Getty
Atlanta Dream vs Dallas Wings Prediction and Betting Tips - June 24 | 2025 WNBA season

The Atlanta Dream take the road for another entertaining WNBA game to face the Dallas Wings on Tuesday. Tonight’s game will be one of four WNBA games held across the league.

The Dream (10-4) are second in the Eastern Conference and have lost twice in their last 10 games. Their last game was a 93-80 home win against the Chicago Sky on Sunday. Rhyne Howard recorded 22 points, three rebounds and three assists, while veteran guard Allisha Gray finished with 19 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Meanwhile, the Wings (3-12) are on a poor run. They are bottom in the West and have won just twice in their last 10 games. Their last game was a 91-88 OT loss on the road against the Washington Mystics on Sunday.

also-read-trending Trending

Arike Ogunbowale recorded 27 points, one rebound and three assists, while rookie guard Paige Bueckers added 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Atlanta Dream vs Dallas Wings game details and odds

The Dream-Wings matchup is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. The game will air on TV on Peachtree TV and FAA.

Atlanta Dream vs Dallas Wings Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups, and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Dream (-390) vs. Wings (+310)

Spread: Dream (-8.5) vs. Wings (+8.5)

Total (O/U): Dream -110 (o169.5) vs. Wings -110 (u169.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Atlanta Dream vs Dallas Wings preview

The Wings are 7-3 in their last 10 matchups against the Dream. Their last game, the first matchup for the season, ended 83-75 in favor of the Dream on May 24.

Gray recorded 27 points, five rebounds and six assists, while Wings forward NaLyssa Smith finished with 13 points and two rebounds.

Atlanta Dream vs Dallas Wings Predicted Starting Lineups

Dream

PG - Allisha Gray | SG - Jordin Canada | SF - Brionna Jones | PF - Rhyne Howard | C -Brittney Griner

Wings

PG - Paige Bueckers | SG - Arike Ogunbowale | SF - Myisha Hines-Allen | PF - Aziaha James | C - NaLyssa Smith

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Atlanta Dream vs Dallas Wings Preview Betting Tips

Allisha Gray has an over/under of 18.5 points via FanDuel. She’s averaging 20.1 points this season but has averaged 19.5 in her last five games. The safe bet here is on the OVER.

Arike Ogunbowale, meanwhile, has an over/under of 16.5 points via FanDuel. She’s averaged 17.8 points in her last five games. The safe bet here is the UNDER.

Atlanta Dream vs Dallas Wings Prediction

The Dream are highly favored to beat the Wings. Atlanta has a winning percentage of 79.59%, while Dallas has a 24.39% win percentage.

Ubong Richard Archibong

Ubong Richard Archibong

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Edited by Bhargav
