Atlanta Dream vs Golden State Valkyries Prediction and Betting Tips - August 17 | 2025 WNBA season

The Atlanta Dream will face the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center in one of five WNBA games slated for Sunday. This will be the third Dream-Valkyries matchup of the 2025 season. The teams have been on equal footing, splitting their first two games.This is a crucial matchup for Golden State as they are looking to lock their place in the postseason. The Valkyries (18-15) hold the sixth position in the standings, trailing the Atlanta Dream (21-12) in second by three games.Atlanta Dream vs Golden State Valkyries Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting TipsThe Dream-Valkyries game is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET from Chase Center. Fans can watch the game live on NBA TV, Peachtree TV, KPIX+, and KMAX 31. Alternatively, fans can stream the game with WNBA League Pass or FuboTV.Moneyline: Valkyries (+155) vs Dream (-185)Odds: Valkyries (+4.5) vs. Dream (-4.5)Total (O/U): Valkyries -110 (o153.5) vs. Dream -110 (u153.5)Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.Atlanta Dream vs Golden State Valkyries PreviewWith close to 10 games remaining, the Golden State Valkyries have surprised everyone with their stellar run this season. As the newest team in the league, many expected the Valkyries to struggle in their first-ever season.Much to everyone’s surprise, they have been one of the better teams in the WNBA, holding the sixth position as we head into the final stretch of the season. Veteran forward Kayla Thornton has been key in their stellar run, averaging 14.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Tiffany Hayes has also been solid, posting averages of 12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists.Meanwhile, the Atlanta Dream have quietly grabbed the second position, trailing only the Minnesota Lynx. They’ve been one of the more underrated teams this season, stacking wins thanks to Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard’s stellar play.Gray leads the team in scoring, averaging 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Howard has been solid across the board, recording 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists.Atlanta Dream vs Golden State Valkyries Predicted Starting LineupDreamPG: Allisha Gray | SG: Maya Caldwell | SF: Rhyne Howard | PF: Naz Hillmon | C: Brionna JonesValkyriesPG: Cecilia Zandalasini | SG: Tiffany Hayes | SF: Veronica Burton | PF: Janelle Salaun | C: Temi FagbenleAtlanta Dream vs Golden State Valkyries Betting TipsAllisha Gray’s points total for this game sits at 16.5, which is lower than her season average of 18.8 ppg. Heading into Sunday’s matchup, she has been in stellar form, recording 19.1 ppg over her last 10 games. Consider betting on the over.Meanwhile, Tiffany Hayes’ points total for Sunday’s game is set at 12.5, a touch above her season average of 12.3 ppg. Hayes has recorded 13.5 points on 45.5% shooting against the Dream this season and is expected to be one of Golden State’s key players on Sunday. Consider betting on the over.Atlanta Dream vs Golden State Valkyries PredictionThe Dream are favorites to win Sunday’s game against the Valkyries. Golden State comes into the game on a roll, having won four games in a row. The team is also 7-3 in its last 10 matchups, as it looks to make one final push in the playoff hunt. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Valkyries upset Atlanta at home.Our prediction: The Valkyries to win