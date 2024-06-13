Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever Preview and Prediction for June 13 | 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup

The Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever matchup is one of the three WNBA Commissioner’s Cup games scheduled for Thursday. The Dream have a 1-3 record in the in-season tourney, while the Fever are 2-2. Overall, Atlanta is third in the Eastern Conference with a 5-5 record, while Indiana is fifth in the East with a 3-10 start to the season.

The Fever are coming off of a 89-72 loss against the Connecticut Sun on Monday, as the Dream suffered a 87-68 upset loss against the Washington Mystics.

The Commissioner’s Cup continues till June 25, when the best team from each conference competes in the final.

Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever game details and odds

The Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Thursday, June 13, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN3, WTHR Channel 13, PeachtreeTV and Peachtree Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Dream (-155) vs. Fever (+130)

Spread: Dream (-3.5) vs. Fever (+3.5)

Total (O/U): Dream -110 (o162.5) vs. Fever -110 (u162.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever preview

The two teams have met 69 times, with Atlanta leading the all-time series 38-31. Thursday’s game will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. The two teams split their 2023 regular-season series 2-2.

Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever injury reports and starting lineups

Jordin Canada (hand) continues to be out for the Dream. Atlanta coach Tanisha Wright should start:

PG: Rhyne Howard SG: Haley Jones SF: Allisha Gray PF: Cheyenne Parker C: Tina Charles

Atlanta’s key bench contributors should be Crystal Dangerfield, Nia Coffey, Naz Hillmon and Aerial Powers.

The Fever listed Temi Fagbenle (foot injury) and Damiris Dantas (ankle) as out. Indiana coach Christie Sides should start:

PG: Caitlin Clark SG: Kelsey Mitchell SF: Kristy Wallace PF: NaLyssa Smith C: Aliyah Boston

Indiana’s bench contributors should be Katie Lou Samuelson and Erica Wheeler.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Dream to win on the road. Atlanta has had a better season until now, as Indiana’s Caitlin Clark continues to find her footing in the pros. The Dream should cover the spread for a win. This should be a moderately low-scoring game with the team total staying under 162.5 points.