  Atlanta Dream vs LA Sparks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 27 | WNBA 2025 season

Atlanta Dream vs LA Sparks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 27 | WNBA 2025 season

By Advait Jajodia
Modified May 27, 2025 11:49 GMT
Brittney Griner and Kelsey Plum. Credits: Instagram (@atlantadream, @la_sparks)
Brittney Griner and Kelsey Plum. Credits: Instagram (@atlantadream, @la_sparks)

The LA Sparks are amid a three-game homestand and will host the Atlanta Dream at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. Both teams enter the matchup with boosted morale after dominant victories — the Sparks recently notched a 91-78 win over the Chicago Sky, while the Dream blew out the Connecticut Sun 79-55.

The Sparks had a hard time before their most recent win on Sunday, when they lost three games in a row against the Minnesota Lynx, Phoenix Mercury and Golden State Valkyries. They are currently near the bottom of the Western Conference standings with a 2-3 record.

On the other side, the Dream are off to a solid start, boasting wins over strong teams such as the Dallas Wings and Indiana Fever. They’re one of just three teams in the Eastern Conference with a record better than .500.

So far, Allisha Gray has been their best performer, averaging 19.4 points per game. She’s also been well-supported by the likes of Rhyne Howard (15 points per game) and Brionna Jones, who is averaging a double-double with 13.8 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.

Given their recent form and also the fact that the Sparks are expected to be without several key players, the Dream will enter the contest as clear favorites. Atlanta has a strong chance to extend its winning streak to three games.

Atlanta Dream vs LA Sparks Injury Reports for May 27

Atlanta Dream injury report

The Atlanta Dream will be playing the contest in the absence of two players. Brittney Griner and Jordin Canada are officially ruled out of the clash, with both suffering knee injuries.

LA Sparks injury report

The LA Sparks boast a relatively long list of injured players. Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson and Rae Burrell will all be sidelined. Whereas, Julie Allemand is listed as day-to-day.

Atlanta Dream vs LA Sparks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 27

Atlanta Dream Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The Atlanta Dream are expected to start with Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Te-Hina Paopao, Nia Coffey and Brionna Jones.

Starters2nd Unit
Allisha GrayShatori-Walker Kimbrough
Rhyne HowardMaya Caldwell
Te-Hina Paopao
Nia Coffey Naz Hillmon
Brionna Jones Taylor Thierry

LA Sparks Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The LA Sparks’ projected starting lineup includes Kelsey Plum, Sarah Ashley Barker, Odyssey Sims, Azura Stevens and Dearica Hamby.

Starters2nd Unit3rd Unit
Kelsey Plum
Sarah Ashley BarkerJulie Allemand
Odyssey Sims Sania Feagin Liatu King
Azura Stevens Emma Cannon
Dearica Hamby Mercedes Russell

The game tips off at 10 p.m. ET and airs on Peachtree TV and SportsNet LA.

