Atlanta Dream vs LA Sparks Prediction and Betting Tips - May 27 | 2025 WNBA season

The LA Sparks host the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday for their first encounter of the 2025 WNBA season. The Dream swept the Sparks 3-0 in 2024.

The upcoming contest tips off at 10 p.m. EDT at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It will be televised locally on Peachtree TV and SportsNet LA and can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via WNBA League Pass.

Atlanta Dream vs LA Sparks odds

Moneyline: Dream (+102) vs Sparks (-118)

Spread: Dream (+1.5) vs Sparks (-1.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o162.5) / -110 (u162.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Atlanta Dream vs LA Sparks preview

The Dream are sixth in the standings, with a 3-2 record. They are riding a two-game winning streak following a dominant 55-79 home win against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday. Nia Coffey led their victory charge with a double-double of 18 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Meanwhile, the Sparks are 10th with a 2-3 record and coming off a 91-78 home win against the Chicago Sky on Sunday. Kelsey Plum led their victory charge with 28 points, two rebounds and eight assists, while Azura Stevens added 24 points.

Atlanta will be without Jordin Canada, Brittney Griner and Holly Winterburn for the upcoming matchup. Meanwhile, LA has Julie Allemand and Rickea Jackson listed as questionable, while Cameron Brink and Rae Burrell are out.

Atlanta Dream vs LA Sparks predicted starting lineups

Dream

G - Allisha Gray | G - Rhyne Howard | G - Te-Hina Paopao | F - Nia Coffey | C - Brionna Jones

Sparks

G - Odyssey Sims | G - Kelsey Plum | F - Azura Stevens | F - Dearica Hamby | F - Rickea Jackson

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Atlanta Dream vs LA Sparks betting tips

Rhyne Howard is expected to log over 4.5 rebounds in the contest. She's averaging over the line and has crossed the mark in her previous three games.

Meanwhile, Azura Stevens could record over 14.5 points. She has recorded over the line in three of her last four outings, and is averaging 17.0 points this season.

Atlanta Dream vs LA Sparks prediction

While Tuesday's contest is expected to be a close battle, the Dream are favored to take victory and extend their winning streak to three.

