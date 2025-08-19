Atlanta Dream vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction and Betting Tips - August 19 | 2025 WNBA season 

The Atlanta Dream travel to face the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The Dream enters the game with a 22-12 record, while the Aces boast a 21-14 slate.

The Dream is currently in the second seed, trailing just 1.5 games behind the Aces, whose squad sits in the fifth seed. The Aces are the hottest team in the league with seven straight wins, while the Dream have won eight of their last 10 games.

Here’s a preview of Tuesday’s Atlanta Dream versus Las Vegas Aces game, scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET.

Atlanta Dream vs Las Vegas Aces Odds

Moneyline: Dream (+115) vs Aces (-225)

Spread: Dream +2 vs Aces -1.5

Total (O/U): Dream o166.5 (-108) vs Aces u166.5 (-112)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Atlanta Dream vs Las Vegas Aces preview and betting tips

Allisha Gray has been leading the Atlanta Dream, averaging 18.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.1 steals. Gray has only scored single digits once this season. Expect her to go over 15 points once again in the game against the Aces. Bet on her going over 15 points.

Rhyne Howard, meanwhile, is the Dream's second option this season. She is averaging 16.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 4.4 apg. Bet on her to score at least 15 points as well for the Dream.

Reigning MVP A'ja Wilson has scored more than 30 or more points in three of their last four games for the Aces, averaging 22.6 ppg and 9.9 rpg. Expect another 30-point game from her. Bet on her to go over 30 points.

Chelsea Gray has also been the Aces' leading distributor with 5.0 apg. Bet on her to go over her average as they look to extend their seven-game winning streak.

Atlanta Dream vs Las Vegas Aces prediction

The Aces have been on a roll lately, and they are not expected to be stopped. It should be a tightly-contested win for the Aces over the Dream as they have set their sights on improving their record before the regular season ends.

Prediction: Expect the Aces to win by 5.

