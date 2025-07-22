Atlanta Dream vs Las Vegas Aces prediction and betting tips - July 22 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Atlanta Dream will travel to Nevada on Tuesday to face the Las Vegas Aces at the Michelob ULTRA Arena. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season.
Both teams enter this game with a win in their previous game. The Aces defeated the Dallas Wings 90-86 on the road before the All-Star break, earning their second win in a row. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Dream downed the Chicago Sky in a blowout 86-49 win at the Wintrust Arena.
In terms of the standings, the Las Vegas Aces (11-11) occupy the final playoff spot in eighth place. Alternatively, the Atlanta Dream (13-9) are fourth in the standings.
Atlanta Dream vs. Las Vegas Aces preview, predicted starting lineups, odds, and prediction
The inter-conference game between the two teams is scheduled for tip-off at 10:00 p.m. ET. This contest will not be televised locally, but fans can follow the proceedings live on ESPN.com.
Here are the odds for the game at the time of writing:
Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off
Atlanta Dream vs. Las Vegas Aces Preview
The Atlanta Dream enters this game with a record of five wins and losses in their last 10 games. They ended the month of June with an 11-6 record, but have endured a rough start to July with two wins and three losses. They will hope to make a turnaround in the second half of the season as they chase their first back-to-back victory since June.
Allisha Gray continues to be the Dream's best performer, with the All-Star starting all games up till this point. She currently averages 18.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.
On the other hand, the Las Vegas Aces have endured a mixed form in the first half of the season. They have the same number of wins and losses so far, but have a positive record in their last 10 games, winning six and losing four. Currently on a two-game win streak after victories against the Wings and the Valkyries, the Aces will be looking to win three games in a row for the first time this season.
A'ja Wilson continues to lead her team in terms of performance, averaging 22.3 points and 9.3 rebounds. Additionally, Jackie Young has been a great asset too, averaging 16.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg and 4.0 apg.
Atlanta Dream vs. Las Vegas Aces starting lineups
The Atlanta Dream's injury report only features Rhyne Howard (knee) and should start with the following players:
Las Vegas' injury report features Jackie Young and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus. The guard is listed as questionable while Tyus is out for the game. In their absence, the Aces' starting five should feature the following:
Atlanta Dream vs. Las Vegas Aces betting tips
Allisha Gray should be the favored pick for the Atlanta Dream against the Aces. The guard has been their best performer this season and offers great odds of -155 for over 3.5 assists made. In Jackie Young's absence, Gray will be afforded more space and should be a great pick.
A'ja Wilson will be the best pick from the Aces for the game. The former MVP enters the game after scoring 30 points in back-to-back games and offers odds of -105 for over 22.5 points scored.
Atlanta Dream vs. Las Vegas Aces predictions
The game between the Dream and the Aces will be a tough one to call. The Aces are a strong team at home, while the Dream have struggled on the road. However, Atlanta has been the better team this season, making this an even game. Despite this, the Dream should take the win and end the Aces' two-game win streak, due to the lack of depth in the Veags' backcourt.
Our prediction: Dream win.