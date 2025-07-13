Atlanta Dream vs New York Liberty Prediction and Betting Tips - July 13 | 2025 WNBA Season

The New York Liberty continue their eight-game homestand on Sunday when they welcome the Atlanta Dream to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Liberty are coming off a big win over the Las Vegas Aces, while the Dream had a lackluster performance in their loss to the Indiana Fever.

New York has recently struggled with just four wins in their last 10 games, mainly due to inconsistencies and the absence of Jonquel Jones. Atlanta, on the other hand, has also been battling consistency issues with a 5-5 record in the past 10 contests.

Fans can watch the Dream-Liberty game locally on channels PeachtreeTV in Atlanta and WWOR-My9 in New York. It's also available via live stream on Liberty Live and WNBA League Pass, which are both paid subscriptions. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EST.

Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Dream (+160) vs. Liberty (-192)

Spread: Dream +4.5 (-114) vs. Liberty -4.5 (-107)

Total (O/U): Dream o166.5 (-112) vs. Liberty u166.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty Prediction

Sunday's game will be the third matchup of the season between the Atlanta Dream and New York Liberty. The defending champions won the first meeting on June 17 at the Barclays Center, 86-81. Sabrina Ionescu led the way with 34 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Dream won the second matchup 90-81 on June 29 at the Gateway Center Arena. Brionna Jones had 21 points and six rebounds, while Allisha Gray finished with 20 points, nine boards and six assists.

Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty Predicted Starting Lineups

Dream

G - Jordin Canada | G - Allisha Gray | F - Rhyne Howard | F - Brionna Jones | C - Brittney Griner

Liberty

G - Sabrina Ionescu | G - Natasha Cloud | F - Kennedy Burke | F - Leonie Fiebich | C - Breanna Stewart

Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty Betting Tips

Allisha Gray has an over/under of 17.5 points via FanDuel. Gray is averaging 18.7 points per game and has scored 18 points or more in two of her last two games. She's favored to go UNDER (-132), which is not a bad bet to make since she's coming off a six-point outing.

Breanna Stewart has an over/under of 20.5 points via FanDuel. Stewart is favored to go UNDER (-118), which is appropriate since she's averaging just 19.8 points per game this season. Bet on her to score 20 points or less since she hasn't had a 20-point performance since June 30.

Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty Prediction

The Liberty are favored to beat the Dream in Sunday's matchup, mainly due to their homecourt advantage. They also have momentum after beating Las Vegas in their previous game. The prediction is a win for New York, with the total going OVER 166.5 points.

