Atlanta Dream vs New York Liberty Preview and Prediction for June 30 | 2024 WNBA Regular Season

The Atlanta Dream will face the New York Liberty on Sunday for their third encounter of the season. The Dream are currently seventh in the league standings with a 7-9 record and snapped their three-game losing streak after defeating the Connecticut Sun 78-74 on Friday. Allisha Gray led the team's victory charge with 17 points, five rebounds, one assist and two blocks.

Meanwhile, the Liberty lead the standings with a 15-3 record. They snapped their three-game winning streak after losing to the Minnesota Lynx 94-89 on Tuesday in the Commissioner's Cup finals. Breanna Stewart led the team's losing effort with a double-double performance of 24 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.

Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty game details and odds

The Dream-Liberty matchup is scheduled to tip off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Barclays Center in New York. The contest will be aired nationally on ESPN and is also available to be live-streamed on FuboTV or via the WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Dream (+800) vs Liberty (-1400)

Spread: Dream (+14) vs Liberty (-14)

Total (O/U): 166.5

Note: The odds could change close to the game.

Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty injury report and starting lineups

The Atlanta Dream have two players listed on their injury report ahead of the upcoming matchup. Aerial Powers is listed as questionable, with her involvement to be a game-time decision. Rhyne Howard is listed as out for the game.

Dream head coach Tanisha Wright is anticipated to deploy a starting lineup of Allisha Gray (G), Jordin Canada (G), Nia Coffey (F) and Tina Charles (C).

Meanwhile, the New York Liberty have three players listed on their injury report. Nyara Sabally is listed as out for the game, while Rebekah Gardner and Kaitlyn Davis are out for the season.

Coach Sandy Brondello will deploy Sabrina Ionescu (G), Courtney Vandersloot (G), Breanna Stewart (F), Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (F) and Jonquel Jones (C).

Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty prediction

The Liberty are highly anticipated to clinch victory on Sunday on their home court and go 3-0 against the Dream this season. The last time the two teams faced off was last Sunday, with the Liberty securing a dominant 96-75 win on the road. They are expected to replicate their previous success in the upcoming game.