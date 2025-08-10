Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury prediction and betting tips - Aug 10 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Atlanta Dream will travel to Arizona on Sunday to face the Phoenix Mercury at the PHX Arena. This will be the third and final meeting between the two during the regular season, with the Dream winning the previous two outings.

Ad

Both teams enter this contest on the back of a healthy winning streak. In their last game, Atlanta defeated the Chicago Sky 86-65, while the Mercury secured a blowout 95-60 win over the Indiana Fever. In their last 10 games, the Dream have won seven and lost three. Meanwhile, the Mercury has won five and lost five.

Both teams are battling for third place. They share a similar 19-11 record, but Atlanta currently sits third while Phoenix is in fourth place.

Ad

Trending

Atlanta Dream vs. Phoenix Mercury game details and odds

The inter-conference game between the Dream and the Mystics is scheduled for tip-off at 6:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. PT). Local fans follow the game live on Arizona's Family 3TV, Arizona's Family Sports, Merc+ and PeachtreeTV networks. Viewers online can live stream the game by purchasing the WNBA League Pass.

Here are the odds for the game at the time of writing:

Ad

Team Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Atlanta Dream +3.5 o165.5 (-105) +140 Phoenix Mercury -3.5 u165.5 (-115) -165

Ad

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off

Atlanta Dream vs. Phoenix Mercury preview

The Atlanta Dream is riding a four-game winning streak and an undefeated record in August. Having remained unbeaten against the Mercury this season, the Dream will aim to maintain that perfect record in their matchup.

All-Star Allisha Gray continues to lead the Dream in scoring this term and is averaging 18.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Rhyne Howard has been a great supporting cast to Gray, recording 16.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Ad

On the other hand, the Mercury has won three games in a row and is undefeated in August, similar to the Dream. They will hope to win their first game against the Dream this term.

In terms of their performances, Satou Sabally is leading the team from the front. The forward has averaged 17.4 ppg and 6.7 rpg in 25 games while shooting 39.8%. All-Star Alyssa Thomas has been another consistent performer for the Mercury, averaging 15.9 ppg, 9.2 apg and 8.7 rpg.

Ad

Atlanta Dream vs. Phoenix Mercury predicted starting lineups

The Atlanta Dream will be without Rhyne Howard and Britney Griner for the game as both players are listed as out against the Mercury. In their absence, the starting five should feature the following:

Position Starter PG Jordin Canada SG TeHina Pao Pao SF Allisha Gray PF Naz Hillmon C Brionna Jones

Ad

The Mercury enters this game with a healthy roster and should feature the following starting five:

Position Starter PG Khaleah Copper SG Sami Whitcomb SF Satou Sabally PF Alyssa Thomas C Kalani Brown

Ad

Atlanta Dream vs. Phoenix Mercury betting tips

Allisha Gray should be the favored pick from the Atlanta Dream as she offers odds of -125 for over 16.5 points scored. The guard recorded 25 points in her last game and should repeat a similar number in this game.

Satou Sabally will lead the Phoenix Mercury, and she should be the favored pick for bettors. The forward is offering odds of -120 for over 14.5 scored and after recording 15 and 23 points in her last two games, this number should be more than achievable.

Ad

Atlanta Dream vs. Phoenix Mercury prediction

Although the Dream has a better record against the Mercury this season and is entering the game with a longer winning streak, they may struggle to secure a victory on Sunday. Injuries to Brittney Griner and Rhyne Howard will likely affect their chances, so the Mercury are expected to come out on top.

Our prediction: Mercury wins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More