  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury prediction and betting tips - July 23 | 2025 WNBA Season

Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury prediction and betting tips - July 23 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Modified Jul 23, 2025 10:06 GMT
Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury prediction and betting tips - July 23 | 2025 WNBA Season
Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury prediction and betting tips - July 23 | 2025 WNBA Season - Images via IMAGN

The Atlanta Dream take the road for another entertaining WNBA game to face the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday. It's the only game of the day and the first matchup between the two teams this season.

Ad

The Dream (13-10) are second in the Eastern Conference and have struggled for consistency recently. They have won twice in their last five matchups, with their last game being an 87-72 loss on the road to the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday.

Veteran guard Allisha Gray recorded 24 points, eight rebounds and two assists, while guard Jordin Canada added 12 points, four rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, the Mercury (15-7) are second in the Western Conference and come with a better record in recent games. They have won three of their last five games and saw their three-game win streak end on July 16 in a 79-66 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Veteran forward Alyssa Thomas ended with 12 points, five rebounds and nine assists, while guard DeWanna Bonner added 11 points, one rebound and two assists.

Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury game details

The Dream-Mercury game is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The game will air on TV on CBSSN.

Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury betting lines

Moneyline: Dream (+260) vs. Mercury (-320)

Ad

Spread: Dream (+7.5) vs. Mercury (-7.5)

Total: (O/U): Dream (o161.5) -110 vs. Mercury (u161.5) -110

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per information available at the time of writing.

Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury preview

The two teams have split their last 10 matchups. However, the Mercury dominated their meetings with Dallas last season, going 3-1.

Their last matchup ended in favor of Phoenix, who won 74-66 on home court on Sept. 23, 2024.

Ad

Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury predicted starting lineups

Dream

PG - Allisha Gray | SG - Jordin Canada | SF - Brionna Jones | PF - Maya Caldwell | C - Brittney Griner

Mercury

PG - Monique Makani | SG - Sami Whitcomb | SF - Kathryn Westbeld | PF - Alyssa Thomas | C - Natasha Mack

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury betting tips

Allisha Gray has an over/under of 16.5 points via FanDuel. She’s averaging 18.4 ppg this season. The safe bet here is on the OVER.

Ad

Alyssa Thomas, meanwhile, has an over/under of 14.5 points via FanDuel. She’s averaging 15.2 ppg this season. The safe bet here is the OVER.

Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction

The Mercury are huge favorites to beat the Dream. Phoenix has a winning percentage of 76.19%, while Phoenix has a 27.78% win percentage.

About the author
Ubong Richard Archibong

Ubong Richard Archibong

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications