Atlanta Dream vs Seattle Storm prediction and betting tips - Aug. 13 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Atlanta Dream will be on the road to face the Seattle Storm in one of four games scheduled for Wednesday. It's the second matchup between them this season.

The Dream (20-11) are second in the Eastern Conference and have won their last five games. They were last in action on Sunday, winning 74-66 on the road against the Phoenix Mercury.

Veteran guard Allisha Gray recorded 17 points, five rebounds and as many assists, while Jordin Canada had 13 points, two rebounds and one assist.

Meanwhile, the Storm (16-16) are fifth in the Western Conference and have lost their last five games. They were last in action on Sunday, losing 94-91 on the road against the LA Sparks.

Rookie center Dominique Malonga finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and one assist, while Nneka Ogwumike added 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm game details

The Storm-Aces game is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The matchup will air on TV on ESPN 3 and streaming via Fubo.

Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm betting lines

Moneyline: Dream (-110) vs. Storm (-110)

Spread: Dream (-1.0) vs. Storm (+1.0)

Total: (O/U): Dream (o161.5) -110 vs. Storm (u161.5) -110

Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm preview

The Dream and the Storm have an even head-to-head record, 5-5, in their last 10 matchups, including 1-1 this season.

Their last matchup was on July 3, with the Storm winning the closely contested game 80-79. Ogwumike recorded 24 points, seven rebounds and two assists, while Canada finished with 25 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm predicted starting lineups

Dream

PG - Nazahrah Hillmon-Baker | SG - Allisha Gray| SF - Jordin Canada | PF - Te-Hina Paopao | C - Brionna Jones

Storm

PG - Nneka Ogwumike | SG - Gabby Williams | SF - Erica Wheeler | PF - Skylar Diggins-Smith | C - Ezi Magbegor

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm betting tips

Allisha Gray has an over/under of 15.5 points on FanDuel and is averaging 18.9 ppg this season, so the safe bet is the over.

Meanwhile, Nneka Ogwumike has an over/under of 15.5 points on FanDuel. She’s averaging 17.9 ppg this season, so the safe bet is again the over.

Dream vs. Storm prediction

The game is predicted to be very close and evenly contested. The Dream have a winning percentage of 52.4%, while Seattle has a 47.6% win percentage.

