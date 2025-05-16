Atlanta Dream vs Washington Mystics Prediction and Betting Tips - May 16 | 2025 WNBA season

It’s WNBA Opening Day on Friday, and one of the first matchups features the Atlanta Dream taking on the Washington Mystics in a game packed with both young talent and seasoned vets Both squads are under new leadership and aiming to make a splash in the 2025 season.
Here’s a preview of Friday’s Atlanta Dream vs Washington Mystics game, scheduled to tip off 7:30 p.m. ET in at CareFirst Arena in Washington.
Atlanta Dream vs Washington Mystics Preview and Odds
Moneyline: Dream (-298) vs Mystics (+240)
Spread: Dream -7.5 (-110) vs Mystics +7.5 (-110)
Total (O/U): Dream o156.5 (-110) vs Mystics u156.5 (-110)
Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Atlanta Dream vs Washington Mystics preview
Both teams underwent major transformations this offseason.
Atlanta is now led by coach Karl Smesko, formerly of Florida Gulf Coast. Also among the Dream’s key additions are 11-year WNBA veteran Brittney Griner, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, Brionna Jones and highly regarded rookie Te-Hina Paopao.
Atlanta is expected to lean on a perimeter-oriented attack, with Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray spearheading the offense.
Washington, meanwhile, went younger under new coach Sydney Johnson. The Mystics added rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen in the draft, though they’ll be without fellow rookie Georgia Amoore, who’s out with an ACL injury.
Aaliyah Edwards is also sidelined, but the team still features veteran contributors like Brittney Sykes and Stefanie Dolson.
The two teams squared off in the preseason, with the Dream claiming an 80-70 win led by strong outings from Howard, Griner and Nia Coffey. The Mystics also had promising showings from Sykes and Iriafen.
Atlanta Dream vs Washington Mystics predicted starting lineups
Dream
G - Allisha Gray | G - Te-Hina Paopao | F - Rhyne Howard | F - Brionna Jones | C - Brittney Griner
Mystics
G - Jade Melbourne | G - Brittney Sykes | F - Sonia Citron | F - Emily Engstler | C - Stefanie Dolson
Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.
Atlanta Dream vs Washington Mystics betting tips
- Look for the Dream’s experience to help them cover the spread and secure a decisive win. Expect a strong performance from Rhyne Howard and a solid debut outing from Te-Hina Paopao.
Atlanta Dream vs Washington Mystics prediction
We’re backing the Dream to take control early and ride their veteran depth to a comfortable victory over Washington’s younger lineup.
Our prediction: Dream win by 16.