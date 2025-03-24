It had been a long time since Azzi Fudd had a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament. The UConn guard has suffered several injuries over the years, including a torn ACL and MCL last season that sidelined her for all but two games.

However, Fudd made her highly anticipated return to the tournament Saturday afternoon, helping lift UConn past Arkansas State 103-34 in a career-high-setting performance.

Fudd led the dismantling of Arkansas State with 27 points, a career-high six steals, a career-high-tying seven assists and two blocks. It’s safe to say it was a tough outing for Arkansas State, which ran into a red-hot Fudd in the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in school history.

Fudd told reporters, including Sportskeeda’s Serenity J. Bishop, during the postgame press conference that she was grateful to make her return to the tournament after all the ups and downs she has experienced since arriving at UConn.

"I had a lot of fun, and it felt great to be out there, especially it's tournament time, it's been a while. I'm so grateful," Fudd said. "It was so much fun. Especially being at home, getting the great crowd, the great fans. The atmosphere never fails here, so it was amazing."

Fudd and Big East Freshman of the Year Sarah Strong were two of the catalysts that broke the game open. Both players scored 13 points in the first quarter, with Fudd shooting 5-for-7 from the field and hitting three 3-pointers.

Fudd said UConn moved the ball well offensively, and everyone was able to capitalize on open shots. She said it was fun to see everyone playing with confidence shooting the ball. But fans were certainly encouraged by the defensive effort from Fudd and the rest of the team.

"Before I was very-- I didn't want to risk missing the steal and then my man getting by me and having to make all my teammates scramble, so I played very reserved," Fudd said. "So this year, I just feel like from the beginning coach kind of challenged me to take more risks."

UConn finished with 13 blocks, forced 20 turnovers and held Arkansas State to just 17.1% shooting. The Red Wolves entered the tournament leading the nation in 3-pointers made and attempted per game, but against UConn, they shot just 15% from behind the arc.

"I try to get in the passing lane more, and that's what I've been trying to do, and I've gotten more comfortable with it," Fudd said. "So just being aggressive today, trying to get in the passing lane. He said it before, You'll be surprised how many times they just throw it right in your hand."

Since entering college basketball, Fudd has been known as a great perimeter shooter. She has shot a career-high 44.8% from deep this season.

She finished 6-for-9 from 3-point range against Arkansas State but credited her teammates for finding her while breaking the Red Wolves’ pressure or setting screens to get her open

Despite an impressive individual performance and blowout team victory, Fudd said the first-round contest was far from perfect. As they advance to face South Dakota State in the second round, she said there are several things the Huskies will need to clean up to be successful.

"There are still things we need to work on, things we need to clean up. I think that it's March. It's not a time to get complacent. It's that time of year to pick everything apart," Fudd said.

"It's the little things that cause you to lose in big games. So making sure that we just have every single thing tightened up, like no turnovers, no silly fouls, all that kind of stuff. Cleaning all that up will be important."

Geno Auriemma focused on putting Azzi Fudd in positions to succeed

Arkansas State v Connecticut

In his 39 seasons at UConn, Geno Auriemma has coached players who missed the NCAA Tournament for a couple of seasons and, when they returned, tried to make up for lost time.

The pressure can get to those athletes, but with Fudd, the intention was to put her in positions where she could be comfortable and do what she does best.

Auriemma said during the post-game press conference that with talent gap from UConn to Arkansas State it may have been the best way to come back to the NCAA Tournament for Fudd.

"I think it will be drastically different Monday night," Auriemma said. Those opportunities won't come as easy. That doesn't mean they won't be there, but they won't come as easy."

"So it's great that she's been able to experience that kind of confidence this early in the tournament. Hopefully it carries over to the next game."

Auriemma added that Fudd has grown mentally, noting that many players get caught up in their last few possessions, whether good or bad — but he’s seen Fudd develop the ability to always look forward to the next shot or possession.

"That's been part of the process for Azzi...That's a sign of growth," the coach said. "It's a sign of taking each possession as it comes and not letting it be tied into the previous one."

""I also think that the more you do other than shoot the ball, the better success you have shooting it because when all you do is just shoot and you don't do anything else, that's always on your mind, and you are obsessed with it, and if it doesn't go your way, you make things worse."

Auriemma and Fudd will hope that the all-around playmaking from the first-round contest carries over into their matchup with South Dakota State on Monday night. The Huskies will play in front of their fans at Gampel Pavilion for the last time this season.

