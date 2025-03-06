"Baddie shiiii": A'ja Wilson, DiJonai Carrington & more WNBA stars crack up over $491,016 guard’s ‘thirst trap’ workout video

Jewell Loyd sparked excitement in the WNBA community on Wednesday by sharing a workout video on Instagram. A'ja Wilson, DiJonai Carrington and Breanna Stewart were among the many WNBA stars who reacted to Loyd, who is on a two-year, $491,016 contract, pushing herself in the gym ahead of the 2025 WNBA season.

In the video, the "Gold Mamba" is seen lifting heavy weights and running on the treadmill, all while maintaining a high energy level. She captioned the video with three emojis, reflecting her positive mood during the intense workout.

A'ja Wilson left a thoughtful comment on Loyd's video, making her feelings clear. The reigning WNBA MVP took note of every detail, expressing appreciation for her Las Vegas Aces teammate dedicating time to working on herself ahead of the season.

"Ooo look at me I’m Jewell Loyd some call me the Gold mamba and I just got into crop tops," Wilson wrote. "I’m swole asf I make crop tops look amazing. I’m also great at basketball but check me out lifting these light 145lbs dumbbells cause it’s a light weight sesshhh. And I own a farm so no chemicals over here. All organic sh*t. No biggie."

Credit: Jewell Loyd/Instagram)

Meanwhile, DiJonai Carrington, Breanna Stewart, Aaliyah Edwards and Jackie Young also took notice of Loyd's workout video. The WNBA stars shared candid reactions and didn’t hesitate to express their thoughts.

"Are Kea, Li & Me rubbing off on youuu???? baddie shiiii," Carrington wrote.

"Crop top acting different," Stewart wrote.

"big dawggg in a croppy," Young commented.

"CEO of the Jewell thirst trap committee," Edwards commented.

(Credit: Jewell Loyd/Instagram)

Loyd is currently competing for the Mist Basketball Club in the 3x3 Unrivaled league in Miami. The six-time WNBA All-Star has played 10 games in the competition so far, averaging 13.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Jewell Loyd was recently traded to Las Vegas Aces

Jewell Loyd was part of a blockbuster three-team trade in January, which ended her tenure with the Seattle Storm and sent her to the Las Vegas Aces. The same deal also saw Kelsey Plum leave the Aces to join the LA Sparks.

Loyd spent 10 seasons with the Storm, earning numerous accolades, including two WNBA titles and Rookie of the Year honors, among others. Now, the veteran guard will look to add to her championship legacy as she teams up with A'ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray with the Aces.

