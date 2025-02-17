"Best way to spend my birthday" - Angel Reese thrilled as WNBA sets Sky vs Lynx preseason clash on her big day

Angel Reese's Chicago Sky were one of the worst teams in the WNBA in 2024, but despite their 13-27 record, they were touted as one of the more exciting young teams in the league. With Reese ascending to All-Star status and Kamilla Cardoso's upside, the Sky are expected to improve and possibly head to the playoffs in 2025.

Ad

Chicago holds the third pick in the upcoming draft and it made some interesting moves in what has been a dramatic offseason in the WNBA, bringing back franchise legend Courtney Vandersloot and adding Kia Nurse and Rebecca Allen to the roster.

However, despite all the moves, the centerpiece is still Reese. The announcement of the preseason schedule appears to have gotten the star forward excited.

The Sky announced that they will commence their preseason with two games against the Minnesota Lynx on May 6 and May 10, ahead of the start of the regular season on May 16. Their return to action coincides with the birthday of Reese, who has taken the announcement well.

Ad

Trending

"The best way to spend my birthday in Wintrust!! May 6 y'all better be there!!!" Reese tweeted on Monday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Working on your birthday is something a lot of people dread, but Reese looks forward to the home game. Having fans over for a birthday game on what is expected to be an emotional return for Courtney Vandersloot excites her.

The preseason is also the curtain raiser to what should be a highly competitive season, with Reese and Co. scheduled for a blockbuster matchup for their season opener on May 17.

Angel Reese and the Sky play Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever on season opener

The Chicago Sky's season opener for the 2025 WNBA season is likely already marked on Angel Reese's calendar as it will renew her rivalry with Caitlin Clark. The league's marketing efforts have benefitted greatly from extending the collegiate rivalry between Reese and Clark, two of the game's best young prospects, and a fixture on May 17 is a testament to their popularity.

Ad

Caitlin Clark going up against Angel Reese in WNBA action - Source: Getty

The rivalry that started at the 2023 NCAA Tournament, was highlighted by Reese's "you can't see me" taunts at Clark during the championship game and contributed to what became the most viewed game in women's collegiate basketball history.

With both players acclimatizing well at the pro level, fans can expect the rivalry to capture attention for many years to come.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback