"Bianka > Angel Reese": Fans react as Kobe’s 8-year-old daughter training with Sabrina Ionescu resurfaces

Women's basketball icon Sabrina Ionescu, a WNBA champion with the New York Liberty, shared a bond with Kobe Bryant. Having remained close to the Bryant family after his tragic death, Ionescu has often been pictured with Bryant's daughters.

With images resurfacing of Ionescu on the court with Kobe's third daughter, Bianka Bryant, fans reacted on Tuesday, with many lauding Ionescu while expressing joy at seeing a Bryant family member play basketball again.

Kobe, a champion of women's basketball, was guiding his daughter Gianna Bryant on a pathway toward college basketball before they died, and Ionescu appears to be paying tribute to their dreams in a way they would have appreciated.

Meanwhile, there were also comments directed at Angel Reese, who has been villainized by some for various reasons.

"How cool is it that all of Kobe’s friends step up and spend time with Kobe’s younger kids," a fan remarked.

"Kobe was teachin Sabrina. Who is cuttin onions in here," a fan wrote.

"Kobe and Gigi would be proud," another remarked.

Other users used Angel Reese comparisons for Bryant's eight-year-old daughter, with some choosing to blast the WNBA player for her shooting issues, while others saw a Reese-esque pathway to the top for young Bianka Bryant.

Sabrina Ionescu, a three-time WNBA All-Star with one of the league's most successful brands, is as good a mentor as any for Bianka Bryant, especially given her relationship with Kobe and Gianna. For any Kobe Bryant fans wishing to see the Bryant name in the professional basketball scene, the resurfaced footage of Bianka with Ionescu provides hope in the right direction.

Sabrina Ionescu celebrated her Olympic Gold by embracing the Bryant family

Sabrina Ionescu has stayed close to Kobe Bryant's family and has often talked about how she wishes to carry Kobe's and Gianna's dreams for women's basketball with her. No moment signified her staying true to this more than when she chose to celebrate her first Olympic Gold medal for Team USA with the Bryant family in a tight embrace in August.

Ionescu, who has credited Kobe Bryant for pushing her and keeping her motivated, even helped Kobe coach the Mamba Ballers – the team Gianna Bryant represented under her father's tutelage. The New York Liberty star had also referred to herself as the present of women's basketball while referring to Gianna Bryant as the future.

Bianka Bryant may only be 8 years old, but she carries a heavy legacy with her, especially if she opts to take the pathway of basketball for her career. Sabrina Ionescu's presence may help ease the pressure, and Project Bryant might just be underway if the resurfaced footage is to be taken into account.

