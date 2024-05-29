Brittney Griner Injury Update: Latest on 9x WNBA All-Star's availability ahead of Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty matchup

Three weeks into the WNBA season, Brittney Griner continues to be on the Phoenix Mercury's injury report. The Mercury have missed their star center this season, as they have started with a mixed 3-3 record. While they secured a key win in Las Vegas on Tuesday, two consecutive losses have exposed some challenges.

Saturday's home game against Dallas saw a disappointing 107 points allowed, followed by a historically low 3-point shooting performance in a 70-47 defeat to the Connecticut Sun.

Without overrating too much of what has happened so far, one thing is abundantly clear: the Mercury need Brittney Grinner back. For the most part, Nate Tibbetts’ team managed well without the nine-time WNBA All-Star, winning enough games, but something is amiss.

Expand Tweet

Trending

What happened to Brittney Griner?

Brittney Griner has been nursing a toe injury suffered during training camp for the 2024 WNBA season. The injury occurred in practice following the preseason loss to the Seattle Storm.

When will Brittney Griner be back?

She has already been ruled out for the Mercury’s next game. Coach Nate Tibbetts acknowledged the challenge lies ahead in the absence of Griner but also highlighted the chance for other players to rise to the occasion. However, Griner's return to court anytime soon seems unlikely.

“There’s two ways we can think about it. We can hang our head and be disappointed, or this is an opportunity for some others to step up,” Nate said.

Expand Tweet

In the absence of Griner, Natasha Mack has emerged as a key player. Earning the nod over established names like Morgan Bertsch, Liz Dixon and Mikiah Herber Harrigan. The 26-year-old is averaging a respectable 4.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in the first six games she has started.

According to the ESPN WNBA injury report, Griner is scheduled for a re-evaluation in the coming weeks, and a potential return by next month's end is on the table. Adding to the optimism, Desert Wave Media noted that seeing Griner ditch the walking boot on Saturday suggests progress in her recovery.

Without Brittney Griner, we’ve seen a team that's good but not great and doesn’t have the highest ceiling, even with the greatest Diana Taurasi in their ranks. If Griner is not fully healthy, there’s no question that the Mercury will rush her back.

Where can I watch Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty?

As with all WNBA games this season, the clash between the Phoenix Mercury and the New York Liberty will be live on the CBS Sports Network, AZFamily and Mercury Live.

With a tipoff at 7 p.m. ET, the game will be streamed live on Fubo. Subscribers can also watch it live via the streaming app of Fubo or website on a smart TV, laptop or mobile phone.